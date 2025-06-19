Birmingham Stallions Defensive Tackle Perrion Winfrey Signs with Dallas Cowboys

June 19, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

The United Football League has announced that Birmingham Stallions defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey has signed with the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League.

Winfrey appeared in all 10 regular season games for the Stallions in 2025 and made six starts along the Stallions' defensive line. He delivered 29 total tackles, two for loss, a sack, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble. The Oklahoma product started in the USFL Conference Championship Game, totaling four tackles and a sack for an 11-yard loss. He was named to the 2025 All-UFL team.

He played two seasons at the University of Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley, where he was an All-Big 12 second-team selection in 2020 and 2021. Winfrey chose OU after beginning his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College, where he was the country's No. 1 rated junior college recruit.

Coming out of OU, Winfrey was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 108th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Winfrey appeared in 13 games during his rookie season in 2022, totaling 22 tackles and a pair of passes defended. The Maywood, Illinois native made his way to the practice squad of the New York Jets after being waived by Cleveland. Winfrey then became a free agent once his practice squad contract expired with the Jets, leading him to sign with the Birmingham Stallions on October 3, 2024.

The Stallions will retain Winfrey's rights should he return to the UFL.







