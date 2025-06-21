Birmingham Stallions Offensive Lineman Barry Wesley Signs with New Orleans Saints

June 21, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







The United Football League has announced that Birmingham Stallions offensive lineman Barry Wesley has signed with the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League.

Wesley played in nine of the 10 regular season games for the Stallions in 2025 and made eight starts along the offensive line. He displayed his versatility well throughout the season, making starts at both guard and tackle. The Colorado State product started at left guard in the USFL Conference Championship Game and was nominated for the 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year.Wesley played for five seasons at Colorado State University and made 38 total starts at CSU along the Rams' offensive line. Wesley's character goes far beyond his professional career, as he was awarded the Albert C. Yates Student Leadership Award in 2019 while at CSU.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Wesley signed with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League and transitioned to the XFL in 2023, signing with the Seattle Sea Dragons before earning his first chance in the NFL in May 2023. Wesley signed with the practice squad of the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent the majority of the 2023 season and 2024 offseason before being released in final roster cuts. He then signed with the Birmingham Stallions on November 14, 2024.

The Stallions will retain Wesley's rights should he return to the UFL.







United Football League Stories from June 21, 2025

Birmingham Stallions Offensive Lineman Barry Wesley Signs with New Orleans Saints - Birmingham Stallions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.