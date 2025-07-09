Birmingham Stallions to Host Free Youth Football Clinics at Legion Field on July 23
July 9, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Birmingham Stallions News Release
WHAT: The Birmingham Stallions will host a FREE youth football clinic at Legion Field on Wednesday, July 23, as part of a league-wide UFL initiative to grow the game and support young athletes across all eight league markets. The camp will include two tracks:
Flag Football Clinic for Grades 5-12
Football Skills Clinic for Grades 7-12
Attendees will receive elite instruction from UFL coaches, staff, and UFL players, focusing on core fundamentals such as speed, agility, and position-specific techniques. Each participant will also receive a Stallions camp shirt.
WHO: Hosted by the Birmingham Stallions, the camp will feature UFL Football Operations staff and Stallions' Head Coach, Skip Holtz
WHEN: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Flag Football Clinic: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Football Skills Clinic: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
WHERE: Legion Field (400 Graymont Ave W, Birmingham, AL 35204)
CAMP REGISTRATION: https://footballcamps.theufl.com/
