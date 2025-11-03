Five Local Sports Teams Partner Together to Combat Hunger in Central Alabama

Join the team! The Birmingham Stallions, Birmingham Barons, Birmingham Bulls, Birmingham Legion FC, and Birmingham Squadron are coming together to combat hunger in Central Alabama with the BHM 5 Food Drive.

From November 3 to November 21, you can drop off food donations at the locations listed below. Recommendations for the most needed types of food are also set forth below. On November 24, the participating teams will deliver the items to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to be distributed just in time for the holiday season.

Dropoff locations:

Stallions

Eventive Sports Lobby | 600 Luckie Drive, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35223 (M-F 9am - 5pm)

Innovation Depot Lobby | 1500 1st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203 (M-F 8am - 5pm)

Squadron

Birmingham Squadron Office | 950 22nd St. N, Suite 925, Birmingham, AL 35203 (M-F 9am - 3pm)

First game - November 7 - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Legion

Legion Office | 2226 1st Ave S, Suite 101, Birmingham, AL 35233 (M-F 9am - 4pm)

Barons

Birmingham Barons Sports Depot | 1401 1st Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 (T-F 11am - 3pm)

Bulls

Bulls Office | 500 Amphitheater Road, Pelham, AL 35124 (M-F 9am - 4pm)

Birmingham Stallions

"We're proud to team up once again to tackle food scarcity and support the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. Let's rally, Stallions fans, and help us fill a truck with much-needed food for families this holiday season and beyond," said Birmingham Stallions Head Coach Skip Holtz.

Birmingham Squadron

"We are excited to again partner with our fellow Birmingham sports teams and The BHAM 5 Food Drive to fight hunger this holiday season. This is a critical time of year for families, and hosting this food drive will aid in feeding as many as possible. Our participation also enhances our belief in the community and dedication to engage in a meaningful way. We look forward to our fans delivering non-perishable food at our upcoming game to ensure the Squadron lead The BHM 5 in contributions," said Leslie Claybrook, General Manager Birmingham Squadron.

Birmingham Legion FC

"We are excited to be a part of the BHAM 5 Food Drive. Events like this really highlight the importance and impact of our close-knit community as we all come together for a noble cause," said Jay Heaps, Legion FC CEO Chief Soccer Officer.

Birmingham Barons

"The Barons are proud to join our fellow Birmingham teams in the BHAM 5 Food Drive. This city rallies together like no other whether it is on the field, on the ice, or in the community. Supporting such a meaningful cause that helps local families makes this partnership especially rewarding. When we work as one, Birmingham wins," said John Cook, Birmingham Barons General Manager.

Birmingham Bulls

"The Bulls are excited to be participating in another year with BHM 5. Birmingham is our home and we will always join hands to help our community," said David Koonce, Executive Vice President of the Birmingham Bulls.

FOOD DRIVE MOST NEEDED ITEMS

(We encourage donations to be HEALTHY, LOW-FAT, LOW-SODIUM, AND LOW-SUGAR products.)

Canned Meat

(Chicken, Tuna, Salmon, etc.)

Canned Vegetables

(Low/No Sodium Preferred)

Canned Fruit (or Applesauce)

Canned OR Boxed Meals (Chef Boyardee, Beef Stew, etc.)

Boxed Mac & Cheese

Potato Flakes

Peanut Butter (and Other Nut Butter)

Canned OR Dried Beans, Peas, Lentils, etc.

Pasta, Rice, Quinoa (or Other Healthy Carbohydrates)

Breakfast Cereals, Oatmeal, Grits (and Other Breakfast Foods)

100% Fruit Juice (Canned, Plastic Bottles, or Boxes)

Shelf-Stable Milk (Dairy or Non-Dairy Alternatives such as Oat, Almond, Coconut, etc.)

AND... other healthy, low-fat, low-sodium, and low-sugar products!

PLEASE AVOID: Sodas, candy, junk food, alcoholic beverages, homemade items, open/used items, items in a glass container, or perishable products.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama supplies millions of meals per year to over 230 partner agencies, like food pantries, shelters, and children's programs in 12 counties across central Alabama.







