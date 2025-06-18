Birmingham Stallions Kicker Harrison Mevis Signs with New York Jets

The United Football League has announced that Birmingham Stallions kicker Harrison Mevis has signed with the New York Jets of the National Football League.

Mevis played in all 10 regular season games for the Stallions in 2025 and connected on 20-of-21 field goals during regular season play, with a long make of 54. His lone miss during the regular season was a 63-yard attempt against Memphis in Week Five. The Missouri product started in the USFL Conference Championship Game, drilling one of his two 56-yard field goal attempts.

Mevis was a four-year starter for Eli Drinkwitz at the University of Missouri and had an excellent collegiate career. Mevis connected on 86-of-103 (83.5%) career field goals at Mizzou. He set an SEC record with a 61-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Kansas State in 2023. Coming out of college, Mevis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft but was waived a few months later. Mevis signed with the Birmingham Stallions on December 6, 2024.

The Stallions will retain Mevis' rights should he return to the UFL.







