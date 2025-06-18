UFL Announces NFL Signings for June 18

Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced two of its players have signed contracts with National Football League (NFL) teams. As of today, three UFL players, who made appearances during the 2025 season, have signed with NFL teams.

Below is a list of players who signed since Tuesday, June 17:

UFL

POS NAME NFL TEAM

San Antonio Brahmas RB

Jashaun Corbin Atlanta Falcons

Birmingham Stallions CB

Mario Goodrich Denver Broncos

Birmingham Stallions K

Harrison Mevis New York Jets

Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.

For all the latest UFL to NFL signings visit theufl.com.







