UFL Announces NFL Signings for June 18
June 18, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced two of its players have signed contracts with National Football League (NFL) teams. As of today, three UFL players, who made appearances during the 2025 season, have signed with NFL teams.
Below is a list of players who signed since Tuesday, June 17:
UFL
POS NAME NFL TEAM
San Antonio Brahmas RB
Jashaun Corbin Atlanta Falcons
Birmingham Stallions CB
Mario Goodrich Denver Broncos
Birmingham Stallions K
Harrison Mevis New York Jets
Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.
For all the latest UFL to NFL signings visit theufl.com.
United Football League Stories from June 18, 2025
- UFL Announces NFL Signings for June 18 - UFL
- Birmingham Stallions Cornerback Mario Goodrich Signs with Denver Broncos - Birmingham Stallions
- Birmingham Stallions Kicker Harrison Mevis Signs with New York Jets - Birmingham Stallions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.