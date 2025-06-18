Birmingham Stallions Cornerback Mario Goodrich Signs with Denver Broncos

June 18, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







The United Football League has announced that Birmingham Stallions cornerback Mario Goodrich has signed with the Denver Broncos of the National Football League.

Goodrich played in six regular season games for the Stallions in 2025. He totaled 19 tackles, 15 of which were solo stops, one tackle for loss, five pass breakups, and a team-leading three forced fumbles. The Clemson product started in the USFL Conference Championship Game, bringing down one total tackle and notching a PBU.

Goodrich played four seasons at Clemson University under Dabo Swinney. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and spent two seasons on the Eagles' practice squad before being waived by Philly and claimed off the waivers by the New York Giants. The Giants waived him before the 2024 season, leading Goodrich to sign with the Birmingham Stallions on February 7, 2025.

The Stallions will retain Goodrich's rights should he return to the UFL.







United Football League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.