Arlington Renegades Tight End Sal Cannella Signs with Cleveland Browns

June 19, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League (UFL) announced today that Arlington Renegades tight end Sal Cannella has signed with the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League (NFL).

Cannella was a key contributor for Arlington throughout the 2025 UFL season, starting all 10 games. He led the team with 44 receptions for 474 yards and one touchdown, earning All-UFL honors. Among league leaders, he ranked sixth in total receiving yards, the highest finish for a tight end, and was second in total receptions, again topping all tight ends.

Over his two previous seasons with the Arlington Renegades, Cannella proved to be one of the league's top tight ends. In 2024, he appeared in all 10 games, recording 53 receptions for 496 yards and six touchdowns. The year prior, he helped lead Arlington to an XFL Championship in 2023, finishing the season with 42 catches for 415 yards.

Throughout his professional career, Cannella has spent time with multiple NFL teams. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for training camp in 2024, the Seattle Seahawks in 2023, the Green Bay Packers in 2022, and the Miami Dolphins in 2021, each time participating in training camp before being released during final roster cuts. He also earned a workout with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 and participated in mini-camp with the Chicago Bears in 2021.

Cannella began his collegiate career at Scottsdale Community College before transferring to Auburn, where he appeared in 37 games and totaled 25 receptions for 330 yards and five touchdowns.

The Arlington Renegades retain Cannella's UFL rights should he return to the league in the future.







