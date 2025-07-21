Arlington Renegades Nose Tackle Kyon Barrs Signs with Arizona Cardinals

July 21, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League (UFL) announced today that Arlington Renegades nose tackle Kyon Barrs has signed with the Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League (NFL).

Barrs played a pivotal role on Arlington's defensive front during the 2025 season, starting all 10 games and recording 24 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one pass breakup. He originally signed with the Renegades in December 2024.

Before joining the Renegades, Barrs spent time with the Seattle Seahawks after signing as an undrafted free agent near the end of training camp in 2024. In college, he appeared in 13 games for USC during his final season, tallying 18 tackles. Prior to that, he played in 38 games at Arizona, where he amassed 102 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks.

The Arlington Renegades will retain Barrs' UFL rights should he return to the league in the future.







United Football League Stories from July 21, 2025

Arlington Renegades Nose Tackle Kyon Barrs Signs with Arizona Cardinals - Arlington Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.