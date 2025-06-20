Arlington Renegades Tight End Seth Green and Cornerback Jayden Price Sign with New Orleans Saints

June 20, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League (UFL) announced today that Arlington Renegades tight end and Sportsman of the Year nominee Seth Green and cornerback Jayden Price have officially signed with the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League (NFL).

Green played in all 10 games for the Renegades during the 2025 season, starting twice. He posted 13 receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown, along with two carries for two yards. Beyond the stat sheet, Green was named the Renegades' nominee for the UFL Sportsman of the Year due to his significant impact in the community and his leadership within the locker room.

Green's professional journey began as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans following the 2022 NFL Draft. After a stint in training camp, he joined the Dallas Cowboys practice squad in October 2022 and later signed a futures contract in 2023, participating in training camp before being waived.

Collegiately, Green began his career at the University of Minnesota, rushing for 388 yards and 15 touchdowns over 32 games, and later transferred to the University of Houston, where he recorded 13 receptions for 157 yards in 14 games. He was named to the Academic All-Big Ten team in 2020.

On the defensive side, Jayden Price also appeared in all 10 games for Arlington in 2025, totaling 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, a half sack, 12 pass breakups, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. As the Renegades' primary punt returner, he returned 20 punts for 194 yards (9.7 avg). His 12 pass breakups tied for the league lead. He joined the Renegades in 2025 after being traded from the Birmingham Stallions.

Price previously signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. He played in preseason action, notably leading the team with seven tackles against Miami, before being released during final cuts. A standout at North Dakota State, Price amassed 107 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, 17 pass breakups, and five punt return touchdowns over five seasons and 71 games.

The Arlington Renegades will retain Green and Price's UFL rights should either return to the league in the future.







