Inside the UFL

The United Football League Championship returned to The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis last Sunday, and the D.C. Defenders scored a league-record 58 points to take down the Michigan Panthers, 58-34. After trailing 13-6 in the first quarter, the Defenders outscored the Panthers 31-6 in the second quarter to take command of the game.

D.C. scored points on its first 10 possessions with eight touchdowns and two field goals, avenging a 38-14 road loss at Michigan in week six.

"It was just staying in our system and our game," explained Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu. "We knew the first time they beat us it was just all fundamentals. We preached about it all week; coach preached if we just played our game and just did the simple things, then the big plays would happen."

Ta'amu completed 21 of 28 passes for 390 yards and four touchdowns, while adding eight carries for 28 yards and another score.

"Being smart with the football and knowing what to do whenever I had the ball," he said of his big day. "Everyone did a great job from the offensive line, tight ends, wide receivers and running backs locking in this week."

His favorite target Jaydon Mickens caught six passes for 132 yards and one touchdown. Mickens won a Super Bowl LV Championship when he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cornell Powell also caught a touchdown pass, adding a UFL Championship to two National Championships he won at Clemson in 2016 and 2018 and two Super Bowls, LVII and LVIII, as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ta'amu was named the UFL Championship Game Most Valuable Player. Earlier that week Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins earned Offensive Player of the Year and United Football MVP over Ta'amu.

During the game wide receiver Briley Moore walked up to Ta'amu and said, "That's our MVP".

"It means a lot, said Moore. "I felt like he was deserving of it, obviously three over there (Perkins) is an amazing player, but the year he had truthfully I thought it was a lock. But seeing he had from year one to year two to this year. He played with a different confidence this year. After getting that news 24 hours ago he didn't flinch, he didn't try to do too much, he didn't let it affect him and he balled out and got the MVP today. That just shows what type of person he is: a great human over a great football player. I felt I didn't do enough during the season to get him that MVP so this game was a little personal, and it worked out in our favor."

"I would rather have a championship and win with the team than my own self," Ta'amu added.

Ta'amu's professional football career began in 2020 when he was a member of the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks.

"It's a huge blessing," he said. "It's crazy how God works, man. Just my first professional career in St. Louis and to be able to play in the championship in St. Louis and to win it. Me and my parents prayed about this; look at what God can do and this is a testimony to that."

The Defenders had prior Championship Game experience, losing to the Arlington Renegades in the 2023 XFL title game, 35-26.

"We have been in this situation in 2023 and they haven't been there," said Defenders Interim Head Coach Shannon Harris "We knew what it felt like and tastes like to get back to this moment. We were not going end this game and not be winners."

After Reggie Barlow left D.C. to coach at Tennessee State a week before the season opener, Harris proved a steady hand, guiding the Defenders to a 6-4 regular season record.

When asked if he was coming back to coach D.C. or going to Tennessee State to join Barlow, Harris replied, "That has yet to be determined. We still have a lot of meetings to go. We still have things to talk over. It would be hard to leave these guys here."

The Panthers defense gave up 580 yards, and D.C. receivers found plenty of room in the secondary throughout the game.

"We broke some fundamental coverages; we didn't play good assignment football," said Michigan Head Coach Mike Nolan. "If you have half a field you need to be deep and not let them get behind you. We let them get behind us several times today. We had deep zone responsibilities and that's why that happened. We had that problem the last few weeks. We got it nipped in the bud a little bit last week against Birmingham, but weeks prior we were giving up a lot of explosive passes. That's something we need to rectify in the off-season."

Perkins, still recovering from an ankle injury, completed 21 of 35 passes for 338 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. His favorite target Malik Turner caught 10 throws for 168 yards and three scores.

"If we played some defense, we would have been in this football game because of the offense," Nolan added. "I can't criticize the offense at all. They kept us in the ball game. Even at the end of the game, we were coming back. If we just made a couple more stops on defense, the offense gave us a chance to win."

EXTRA POINTS

Saturday's UFL Championship on ABC totaled 983,000 viewers. Last season's title game broadcast on FOX saw 1,596,000 million viewers,

Attendance at Saturday's UFL Championship game in St. Louis was 14,559.

D.C. Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, Defenders linebacker Derick Roberson and D.C. wide receiver Ty Scott were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for the UFL Championship Game.

Teams went one-of-five on one-point conversion attempts from the two-yard line, two-of-seven on two-point conversions from the five-yard line, and zero-of-one on three-point conversions from the 10-yard line.

So far three UFL players have signed contracts with NFL teams: San Antonio Brahmas RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons, Birmingham Stallions CB Mario Goodrich - Denver Broncos, and Birmingham Stallions kicker Harrison Mevis - New York Jets.







