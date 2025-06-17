Ta'amu, Roberson and Scott Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

June 17, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers







D.C. Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, Defenders linebacker Derick Roberson and D.C. wide receiver Ty Scott were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for the UFL Championship Game.

Ta'amu completed 21 of his 28 passing attempts for 390 yards and four touchdowns, adding eight carries for 28 yards and another score in the Defenders' decisive 58-34 victory over the Michigan Panthers. Ta'amu threw to eight different receivers with his favorite target Jaydon Mickens who caught six for 132 yards and one score.

Ta'amu's first touchdown pass of the game was a 26-yard strike to Mickens in the first quarter.

Honorable mention goes to Michigan wide receiver Malik Turner who caught 10 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns. His longest reception went for a 71-yard touchdown.

Another honorable mention goes to Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins who connected on 21 of 35 passes for 335 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

Defensively, Roberson totaled three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. He played college football at Texas and Sam Houston State before seeing time with the NFL's Tennessee Titans from 2019 until 2021.He signed with the Defenders on December 20, 2023 and made the All-UFL Team.

Honorable mention goes to Panthers safety Kai Nacua who rang up eleven total tackles and one forced fumble.

After the Panthers cut their deficit to 31-19 with less than a minute before halftime, Defenders wide receiver Ty Scott, is seeing his first action since week three when he suffered a broken arm, caught a 73-yard touchdown pass that gave the Defenders a 37-19 lead at the intermission.

Scott played college football at Central Michigan and Missouri State signed with the Defenders on October 20, 2023.

Scott's lone reception of the championship flipped the script heading into the locker room, giving the Defenders an 18-point lead.

