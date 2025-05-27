Smith, Payne and Cain Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

Birmingham Stallions quarterback J'Mar Smith, Arlington Renegades linebacker Donald Payne and Birmingham Stallions wide receiver Deon Cain were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week nine of the UFL season.

Smith earned honors by completing 22 of 32 passes for 306 yards, two touchdowns while adding seven carries for 31 yards in the Stallions' 26-22 victory over the Michigan Panthers. Eleven players caught at least one throw from Smith.

Smith played college football at Louisiana Tech where he was coached by Birmingham head coach Skip Holtz. He was taken in the 12th round of the 2022 United States Football League Draft by the Stallions.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter on third and ten from Birmingham's 25, Smith hit wide receiver Cade Johnson with a 57-yard pass. The Stallions would go on to score a touchdown on that drive.

Honorable mention goes to Houston Roughnecks wide receiver Justin Hall who caught 10 passes for 126 yards in their 24-21 victory over the D.C. Defenders.

Another honorable mention goes to D.C. wide receiver Cornell Powell who caught eight balls for 104 yards and two touchdowns in their loss to Houston.

Defensively, Payne shone with seven total tackles, one interception and one pass breakup in the Renegades' 30-12 win over the Memphis Showboats.

Payne played with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017 until 2019, then with the USFL's Houston Gamblers in 2022 where he led the league with 117 total tackles and made the All-USFL team. Arlington selected him in the third round of the XFL Supplemental Draft.

Birmingham Stallions linebacker Kyahva Tezino earned honorable mention with seven total tackles and one sack.

Facing third and seven on the Michigan 19-yard line, Deon Cain caught a game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback J'Mar Smith, improving the Stallions to a perfect 5-0 against the Panthers in the UFL.

