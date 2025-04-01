Saylors, Hines and Nacua Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

April 1, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks running back Jacob Saylors, D.C. Defenders linebacker Anthony Hines III, and Michigan Panthers safety Kai Nacua were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week one of the UFL season.

Saylors carried the ball 16 times for 98 yards and one rushing touchdown, while adding four receptions for 48 yards in the Battlehawks' 31-6 victory over the Houston Roughnecks. His longest run went for 25 yards.

Saylors joined St. Louis last season and was named to the 2024 All-UFL team. He played college football at East Tennessee State.

Honorable mention goes to his teammate, running back Jarveon Howard who added 13 carries for 115 yards, much of it coming on a 74-yard scoring run, plus three receptions for 18 yards.

Defensively, Hines III contributed six total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the Defenders' 18-11 victory over the defending champion Birmingham Stallions. D.C. rolled up eight total sacks for the game amid constant pressure. Hines has been with the Defenders since they were in the XFL in 2023. He played collegiately at Texas A&M.

His teammate, linebacker Derick Roberson, earned honorable mention with three tackles and two sacks.

With the Memphis Showboats trailing 20-12 with 41 seconds remaining Kai Nacua intercepted a Troy Williams pass and returned it 80 yards for the clinching score in the Michigan Panthers' 26-12 victory.

Nacua played at BYU and bounced around on several NFL teams including the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. He signed with the Panthers in 2023 and led the UFL in interceptions last season.

His interception return sealed the victory for Michigan.

