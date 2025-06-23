Michigan Panthers Tight End Jalen Wydermyer to Attend Tight End University

June 23, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

DETROIT, Michigan - Tight End University announced the attendees for their position summit in Nashville, Tennessee this week, and among the invitees is Michigan Panthers tight end Jalen Wydermyer (pronounced WHY-dur-my-ur). He is one of two United Football League tight ends attending the summit this week, joining DC Defenders tight end Ben Bresnahan.

"I'm excited for Tight End University this week," Wydermyer said. "I've been coming to this since my first year out of school when I was getting ready to go into the league and didn't know what to expect. I ended up learning so much and I just want to keep coming back every year. It's a great experience."

The Dickinson, Texas native appeared in four regular season games this season for the Panthers and finished with five receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. In his UFL debut against the Memphis Showboats in Week 4, Wydermyer had three receptions for 37 yards and caught a 13-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Tight End University, which was founded by Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen in 2021, is hosting its fifth exclusive tight end summit. A total of 72 tight ends are participating in the events during the immersive three-day program, which brings players at the position together in order to collaborate, learn and help each other before the upcoming NFL season.

"We are really happy for Jalen to represent our team and the UFL as a whole at the Tight End University summit," Michigan Panthers General Manager Steve Kazor said. "We signed him because we think he has the ability to play at the next level, he just might need a bit more opportunity our league can provide to showcase his talents. He can run, catch and block at a very high level and showed glimpses of that for us this season."

Over the course of the summit, attendees are able to bond and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more. In addition to current players, TEU also features several retired legends who provide attendees with the invaluable opportunity to learn from some of the best to ever play the game.

