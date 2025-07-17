Michigan Panthers Offensive Lineman Ryan Nelson Signs with Los Angeles Chargers

July 17, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







DETROIT, Michigan - Michigan Panthers offensive lineman Ryan Nelson has signed a contract with the National Football League's Los Angeles Chargers.

Nelson was an All-UFL performer during the 2025 United Football League season. He started all 12 games for the Panthers, including the UFL Playoffs, in 2025. Nelson has played for Michigan for the past three seasons. He has seen action in 31 games for the Panthers, dating back to the 2023 USFL season.

Nelson, a native of Winter Park, California, started 49 consecutive games from 2018-21 during his collegiate career at Virginia.







