Michigan Panthers Announce Offseason Appearances

DETROIT, Michigan - During the 2025 offseason, the Michigan Panthers will be making multiple appearances in Detroit and the surrounding areas.
The offseason appearance schedule will take place from July through October and additional dates will be added at a later time. There will be photo opportunities with the team's mascot, Pablo along with the USFL Conference Championship trophy, the Panthers' hype team and fans can also potentially win prizes. Additionally, there will be information available regarding tickets for the 2026 season.
For more information regarding the events, contact Michigan Panthers Director of Marketing Jeremiah Hergott at 313-575-1875 or via email at Jeremiah.Hergott@uflpanthers.com.
The dates and the locations for the appearances are below. Please note, appearances and attendees are subject to change.
July 4 Fourth of July Parade Oak Park, Michigan
July 4 Oak Park FunFest Oak Park, Michigan
July 9 Metro Detroit Youth Day Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan
July 11 Uncle Sam Jam (Funfest) Woodhaven, Michigan
July 12 Royal Oak Leprechauns Royal Oak, Michigan
July 19 Stroller Roll Westland, Michigan
July 22 Saline Golf Outing Saline, Michigan
July 24 Oak Park Farmers Market Oak Park, Michigan
August 2 Straight Piped Shenanigans New Boston, Michigan
August 8 University of Detroit Mercy Titans Golf Outing Novi, Michigan
August 22 Children's Hospital of Michigan Troy, Michigan
October 4 University of Michigan Homecoming Ann Arbor, Michigan
October 22 Saline Trunk or Treat Saline, Michigan
October 25 PAL-Oween Detroit, Michigan
