United Football League Announces Dates for 2025 Player Showcases
June 23, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
Arlington, Texas - The United Football League today announced the dates for its upcoming player Showcases, scheduled to kick off this fall. These events provide aspiring football players with the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in front of UFL coaches and personnel directors.
Position players will be evaluated based on performance for potential free agent opportunities with UFL teams at these seven events. Specialists will have an opportunity to show their skills at a separate event.
The first showcase will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 14.
Additional showcases will be held throughout the fall in Washington D.C., Sunday, September 28; Dallas, Sunday, October 12; San Diego - Specialist Showcase, Sunday October 19; Orlando, Sunday October 26; Phoenix, Sunday, November 9; Houston, Sunday, November 23 and Los Angeles, Sunday, December 7. Information on each of the showcases can be found below.
UFL SHOWCASE LOCATIONS AND DATES:
UFL Atlanta Showcase
Sunday, September 14, 2025
Kell High School
UFL Washington D.C. Showcase
Sunday, September 28, 2025
George Mason University
UFL Dallas Showcase
Friday, October 12, 2025
Choctaw Stadium
UFL San Diego Showcase
Sunday, October 19, 2025
San Diego Specialist Showcase
Maranatha Christian School
UFL Orlando Showcase
Sunday, October 26, 2025
Celebration High School
UFL Phoenix Showcase
Sunday, November 9, 2025
Temple High School
UFL Houston Showcase
Sunday, November 23, 2025
Husky Stadium
UFL Los Angeles Showcase
Sunday, December 7, 2025
Pennisula High School
Registration is now open at www.showcases.theufl.com
Prospective specialists (kickers, punters, snappers) will be able to participate at the following event:
- Sunday, October 19: Novak Kicking & Consulting at Maranatha Christian School in San Diego, California. Register at nicknovak.com. Upon acceptance, formal invitations will be issued.
