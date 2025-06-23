United Football League Announces Dates for 2025 Player Showcases

Arlington, Texas - The United Football League today announced the dates for its upcoming player Showcases, scheduled to kick off this fall. These events provide aspiring football players with the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in front of UFL coaches and personnel directors.

Position players will be evaluated based on performance for potential free agent opportunities with UFL teams at these seven events. Specialists will have an opportunity to show their skills at a separate event.

The first showcase will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 14.

Additional showcases will be held throughout the fall in Washington D.C., Sunday, September 28; Dallas, Sunday, October 12; San Diego - Specialist Showcase, Sunday October 19; Orlando, Sunday October 26; Phoenix, Sunday, November 9; Houston, Sunday, November 23 and Los Angeles, Sunday, December 7. Information on each of the showcases can be found below.

UFL SHOWCASE LOCATIONS AND DATES:

UFL Atlanta Showcase

Sunday, September 14, 2025

Kell High School

UFL Washington D.C. Showcase

Sunday, September 28, 2025

George Mason University

UFL Dallas Showcase

Friday, October 12, 2025

Choctaw Stadium

UFL San Diego Showcase

Sunday, October 19, 2025

San Diego Specialist Showcase

Maranatha Christian School

UFL Orlando Showcase

Sunday, October 26, 2025

Celebration High School

UFL Phoenix Showcase

Sunday, November 9, 2025

Temple High School

UFL Houston Showcase

Sunday, November 23, 2025

Husky Stadium

UFL Los Angeles Showcase

Sunday, December 7, 2025

Pennisula High School

Registration is now open at www.showcases.theufl.com

Prospective specialists (kickers, punters, snappers) will be able to participate at the following event:

- Sunday, October 19: Novak Kicking & Consulting at Maranatha Christian School in San Diego, California. Register at nicknovak.com. Upon acceptance, formal invitations will be issued.







