DC Defenders Tight End Ben Bresnahan to Attend Tight End University

June 23, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - Tight End University announced the attendees for their position summit in Nashville, Tennessee this week, and among the invitees is DC Defenders tight end Ben Bresnahan. He is one of two United Football League tight ends attending the summit this week, joining Michigan Panthers tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

The Cumming, Georgia native appeared in 10 regular season games this season for the Defenders and finished with 10 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown. In a week nine matchup at Houston, Bresnahan made an impressive one-handed reception for a career-high 53 yards against the Roughnecks.

Tight End University, which was founded by Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen in 2021, is hosting its fifth exclusive tight end summit. A total of 72 tight ends are participating in the events during the immersive three-day program, which brings players at the position together in order to collaborate, learn and help each other before the upcoming NFL season.

Over the course of the summit, attendees are able to bond and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more. In addition to current players, TEU also features several retired legends who provide attendees with the invaluable opportunity to learn from some of the best to ever play the game.

There are also community and charitable efforts held during TEU, raising money that will be donated to various charities.







