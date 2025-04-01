Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

April 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)







This past week the United Football League kicked off its second season, the National Women's Soccer League's Boston expansion team changed its name to Boston Legacy FC, and the BIG3 announced that eight teams will represent cities for this season. Highlights from this week come from the United Football League, Indoor Football League, Arena Football One, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, USL Super League, MLS NEXT Pro, BIG3, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, International League, National Lacrosse League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, United States Hockey League, Pro Volleyball Federation, and League One Volleyball.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

UFL Top 10 Plays From Week 1

"One small sip for man, one giant gulp for mankind." The Beer Snake is not just a tradition - it's a masterpiece of fandom.

Owner Dany Garcia joins Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt in the booth

Indoor Football League

Week One Plays of the Week

Arena Football One

The Oregon Lightning throw a HAIL MARY TD PASS as time expires to knock off the Southwest Kansas Storm (41-40) on Sunday Night's VICE TV Game!

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

The Attacking Third crew react to NWSL Boston changing its name to Boston Legacy FC.

Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi subs in for Inter Miami at 55' and scores at 57'!

USL Super League

Boise Pro Soccer, in partnership with Ada County, celebrated a major milestone today with the official groundbreaking of a new, state-of-the-art soccer stadium at Expo Idaho. Boise Pro Soccer club founders and investors joined Ada County Commissioners and United Soccer League (USL) CEO Alec Papadakis and USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer Justin Papadakis for the event, marking the beginning of construction on what will become a vibrant sports and entertainment destination for the Treasure Valley. "This is a transformative day for professional sports in Idaho," said Brad Stith, CEO and Co-Founder of Boise Pro Soccer. "This stadium will be more than a home for our USL League One and USL Super League teams-it will be a hub for community events, concerts, and the next generation of soccer stars right here in the Treasure Valley."

The stadium will serve as the home for a men's Division Three professional team in USL League One, which will begin play March 2026, and a women's Division One professional team in the USL Super League, launching in the Fall of 2027.

Boise Pro Soccer breaks ground on new stadium. Boise Pro Soccer signed a

30-year lease to play at Expo Idaho.

MLS NEXT Pro

In this episode of Coaches Corner, St Louis CITY2 Head Coach David Critchley sits down with April-Marie Aguilar to talk about the start to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season, his pathway through the club, how they can build on last season, and much more!

BASKETBALL

BIG3

The BIG3 announced that for the first time, the teams participating in the 2025 BIG3 season will each represent a city as the league transitions to a fully location-based model this summer. The league's eighth season, which tips off on June 14, 2025, will feature eight all-new teams representing Boston, MA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Detroit, MI, the DMV metropolitan area, Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA, and Miami, FL, and those teams are: Boston Ball Hogs - Coached by Gary Payton, Chicago Triplets - Coach To Be Announced, Dallas Power - Coached by Nancy Lieberman, Detroit Amplifiers - Coached by George Gervin, DMV Trilogy - Coached by Stephen Jackson

Houston Rig Hands - Coached by Calvin Murphy, Los Angeles Riot - Coached by Nick Young, Miami 305 - Coached by Michael Cooper. "This is a landmark moment in our league," said BIG3 Co-CEO Ice Cube. "These cities have shown up for us year after year and we are honored to represent and reward those fans with a new franchise of their own. The basketball energy in these cities is unmatched, and we've seen first-hand the power of their fanbases. Transitioning to a full city-based model for this season is another marker of the league's continued exponential growth, and fans can expect an increased talent pool and a more competitive style of game than ever before. And this is just the beginning; we hope to add four additional expansion markets in 2026. Basing teams in these fantastic cities for the first time is a privilege and we know that these teams will represent their local fans to the highest ability and provide the best 3-on-3 basketball in the world for years to come."

On The National Football Show, Ice Cube joins Dan Sileo for an in-depth conversation about the creation and growth of the BIG3 basketball league, the evolution of sports culture, and the challenges of building a successful sports organization from scratch. Ice Cube shares insights into the league's inception, its impact on the sports world, and his vision for the future.

NBA G League

Long Island Nets forward Drew Timme has signed a multi-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets. The call-up marks the 19th in Long Island history, the seventh for the team this season and the first for Timme. Timme (6'10", 235) has appeared in 29 regular season games (28 starts) with Long Island this season, registering averages of 23.9 points (eighth in the league) on 57.0 percent shooting from the field, 38.5 percent shooting from 3-point range and 73.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 10.3 rebounds (fourth in the league), 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.6 minutes per game. The 24-year-old is the only player in the NBA G League this season to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game and he ranks third in the league with 18 double-doubles.

Top Plays of the Week

Bronny James erupts for career-high 39 points on 67% FG in South Bay Lakers win over Santa Cruz Warriors

Women's National Basketball Association

The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty today announced that the team will build an $80-million-dollar state-of-the-art practice facility, spanning 75,000 square-feet, located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, on Newtown Creek and overlooking Manhattan's iconic skyline. Projected to open in 2027, the Liberty's training center underscores the organization's dedication to providing its world-class players with unparalleled year-round resources that produce championship results and sustained success, developing groundbreaking investments throughout Brooklyn, and enabling community opportunities. "We are a player-first organization and investing in health and wellness has always been a priority for us. The New York Liberty deserve a facility of their own: one that reflects their tremendous talent, work ethic, and ambition," said Clara Wu Tsai, Governor of the New York Liberty. "This facility is a sign of our commitment to the team, to the city of New York, and to the advancement of women's sports."

The NY Liberty are thrilled to announce the opening of its 75,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art practice facility opening in 2027 in Greenpoint, Brooklyn! From custom player suites to top-tier recovery & training spaces, this facility will be built for excellence. Designed by players, for players, we're raising the bar in women's sports and creating a space that reflects the reigning Champs' talent, ambition, and commitment to success!

The Golden State Valkyries have eclipsed the 10,000 season ticket mark for the team's inaugural 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The Valkyries, who are the first WNBA expansion team since 2008, become the first WNBA team on record to hit this milestone. In July, the Valkyries became the first team in women's sports history to surpass 15,000 season ticket deposits and have since surpassed 22,000 season ticket deposits.

Napheesa Collier joins First Take and reacts to JuJu Watkins tearing her ACL in the 2nd round of the Women's NCAA Tournament, discusses her biggest priorities in CBA negotiations and the Indiana Fever having 41 games nationally broadcast or streamed in 2025.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that the club has promoted Rob Lovelace to Lead Assistant Coach for the 2025 season after serving as an assistant coach with the team since 2023. "Rob will step into the role of Lead Assistant this year after proving his great value as an assistant coach over the last couple of seasons," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "Rob brings a fiercely competitive spirit and a tremendous work ethic to the team, and his strong interpersonal skills make him a very valuable asset in the organization. He will continue to play an important role in advanced scouting and game planning as well as work in player development."

BASEBALL

International League

Twins No. 2 prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez collects three hits and two RBIs in Triple-A St. Paul's win

White Sox No. 2 prospect Kyle Teel delivers three hits while driving in six runs during his offensive outburst for Triple-A Charlotte

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson launches a three-run homer to center field while on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Norfolk

Atlantic League

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine and Long Island Ducks team officials announced the completion of a new turf field installation at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, home of the Atlantic League ball club. The new FieldTurf playing surface, installed by local supplier LandTek, will begin to be utilized this April for the Ducks 25th Anniversary Season on Long Island. "This Capital Improvement is part of the ongoing effort by the County of Suffolk to update County buildings while keeping Fairfield Properties Ballpark operating at the highest professional level in partnership with the Long Island Ducks," said Romaine. "The new turf field will improve efficiency greatly, save millions of gallons of water per year, and be more environmentally friendly, eliminating the need for fertilizer and chemicals on the playing surface in future seasons."

Northwoods League

The Northwoods League is thrilled to announce the addition of a new team in Richmond, Indiana, set to begin play in the 2026 season. This expansion marks an exciting return of high-level baseball to historic Don McBride Stadium, promising to deliver family-friendly entertainment and showcase elite college talent to the Richmond community. The new team, whose name and branding will be unveiled at a later date, will join the Northwoods League's roster of 24 teams across the Upper Midwest and Canada. Richmond's entry into the League follows a lease agreement signed in September 2024 between Richmond Community Schools, the current owners of Don McBride Stadium, Richmond Baseball, LLC, and Northwoods League, Inc., with options to extend for additional terms. "We are ecstatic to welcome Richmond to the Northwoods League family," said Ryan Voz, President and Commissioner of the Northwoods League. "This community has a rich baseball heritage, and Don McBride Stadium is the perfect venue to host our unique brand of summer collegiate baseball. We look forward to working with local partners to create memorable experiences for fans and players alike."

Appalachian League

Former Appalachian League Manager, Kevin Mahoney, was named an assistant coach on the New York Mets Major League staff ahead of the 2025 MLB season. Mahoney served as the manager of the Johnson City Doughboys for the past three seasons. The 2023 Appalachian League Manager of the Year led the Doughboys to 87 wins from 2022-24, including the 2023 Appalachian League title. Mahoney managed two All-Star Games (2022, '24) and the Appalachian League West Select Team vs. the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team in 2024. Mahoney's 87 wins are the most by an Appy League manager.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

NLL Top Plays: Week 18

HOCKEY

Professional Women's Hockey League

Takeover Tour: Detroit - Cinematic Game Recap

Western Hockey League

WHL Player of the Week - Medicine Hat Tigers center Oasiz Wiesblatt

Ontario Hockey League

Sights and Sounds from the 2025 OHL Cup Championship Final

United States Hockey League

The top-10 plays from NHL Draft-eligible Adam Benák of the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms so far this season.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

Welcome home, Caitie Baird. The Indianapolis native and two-time All-American at Stanford has been signed by the Indy Ignite for the remainder of the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter was a member of Stanford's 2019 NCAA champion team and a four-time Pac-12 all-conference selection who finished her college career with 1,351 kills. A product of Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis where she was a three-sport star and named the 2019 Marion County Female Athlete of the Year by the Indianapolis Star, Baird played most recently for the Bahcelievler professional team in Turkey. She's eager for the opportunity to play pro volleyball in the United States, especially in her hometown. "I am thrilled to return to play pro volleyball in my hometown in front of my family and friends," said Baird. "When I was growing up, the dream of playing pro volleyball in the United States was just that - a dream for all of us. Now that dream is coming true for me right here in Indiana. It's also incredibly exciting to get the opportunity to maybe help the Ignite win a Pro Volleyball Federation championship."

Indy Ignite setter Sydney Hilley turned in a season-high in assists and her 10th double-double of the 2025 campaign to earn Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week. Hilley registered a new season-high of 68 assists in a five-set win over Columbus on Thursday, March 20. Additionally, she totaled 11 digs, giving her a 10th double-double match of the year. Hilley also contributed a block and an ace. Her efforts at the setter position led to five Ignite players finishing with double-digit kill performances.

Team Spotlight Series: The Columbus Fury. Get to know the players, coaches and staff that make every Columbus Fury match exhilarating for fans.

League One Volleyball

Meet Stacy Sykora - LOVB Austin's Inspirational Coach

