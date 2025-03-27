New York Liberty Announce Dedicated State-Of-The-Art Practice Facility in Brooklyn

March 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty today announced that the team will build an $80-million-dollar state-of-the-art practice facility, spanning 75,000 square-feet, located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, on Newtown Creek and overlooking Manhattan's iconic skyline. Projected to open in 2027, the Liberty's training center underscores the organization's dedication to providing its world-class players with unparalleled year-round resources that produce championship results and sustained success, developing groundbreaking investments throughout Brooklyn, and enabling community opportunities.

"We are a player-first organization and investing in health and wellness has always been a priority for us. The New York Liberty deserve a facility of their own: one that reflects their tremendous talent, work ethic, and ambition," said Clara Wu Tsai, Governor of the New York Liberty. "This facility is a sign of our commitment to the team, to the city of New York, and to the advancement of women's sports."

The facility construction costs will be fully-funded by the Liberty's ownership group - further solidifying the team's commitment and investment to its home borough. The new facility will also include additional opportunities for community engagement, expanding the team's impact in Brooklyn and throughout New York City.

The New York Liberty continue to ensure player insights are woven in across the organization. Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart, on behalf of the Liberty players, collaborated with leading global design firm, Populous, to provide insights that are unique to women, optimize player performance and best accommodate their multi-faceted lifestyles. As the first-ever facility "designed by players, for players," the New York Liberty practice facility will include elements derived by athlete insights:

Revolutionary locker room concept - in lieu of traditional lockers, surrounding the player lounge area, each player will have their own private suite, equipped with a full height wardrobe and sneaker storage, a vanity with face-illuminating mirrors and lighting, and a seven-foot daybed for lounging and recovery.

Two full practice courts equipped with remote cameras and data tracking technology, as well as multi video displays for on-court film review.

Outdoor basketball court that allows for easy player access to visit and participate in clinics and to interact with the community. The Liberty are committed to growing the Brooklyn Basketball program that they and the Brooklyn Nets together support, empowering the next generation of young girls and boys.

Roof deck player dining area featuring indoor and outdoor seating with skyline views and in-house private chefs to provide an elevated dining experience.

Indoor and outdoor two-story strength training room allowing players and the team's performance staff to create dynamic programming through its uniquely crafted, spacious layout including a cardio balcony deck overlooking the practice courts.

Full recovery suite featuring steam, sauna, massage rooms and a range of the latest in rehab and recovery technologies, including hydrotherapy, hyperbaric chamber, infrared, and red-light therapy.

In-house player hair, nail, and makeup studio ensuring players can book appointments amidst their busy schedules.

Two private family lounges including separate family and nursery areas.

"I am grateful to be a part of an organization who recognizes the power of investment in their players, and ensures we have everything we need to be at top of our game at all times," said Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty guard. "It was amazing to sit down with Populous and walk through what is most important to us as athletes to be successful in all aspects of our lives. This facility is a massive next step for the New York Liberty."

"One of the main things that drew me to the New York Liberty organization is the level of investment in us as athletes. We just won a championship, and in the same way they expect us to level up and step up our game, our ownership group and leadership continues to raise the bar, and this facility is a perfect example of that. This is what makes our organization great and why it will continue to be relevant as the years go on," said Jonquel Jones, Liberty center. "We were thrilled to be a part of the insights process, and the results are a direct reflection of that. This is a great take on reshaping what a locker room is, because it is not only about building team chemistry, but also giving players space for personal time. It is important to let our personalities shine and have a place where you can really express yourself. This new facility is not only about functionality, it is about creating a space that truly reflects who we are as athletes and people."

"The Liberty made this facility a true player-led endeavor, incorporating our insights to help us be our best, while strengthening our bond as a team and with the New York community," said Breanna Stewart, Liberty forward. "As a mom, I'm especially grateful for the family rooms-it means everything to know my family is cared for while I stay locked in on my craft."

Additional key Liberty practice facility features will include a rooftop patio and lounge area, a broadcast and podcast studio, a dedicated media workroom, and three floors of office space for the Liberty's growing front office staff. As a dedication to its fan base, the Liberty will also build a fan-facing immersive experience, hospitality, and a retail storefront.

The facility will pay homage to Brooklyn's history, while looking ahead to the future. The preexisting structure, a four-story former lightbulb factory, will bring authentic character to the staff offices, dining, and administrative spaces by highlighting original exposed brick, wood flooring, and wood beams. A newly constructed 40,000 sq. ft., two story extension, will predominantly focus on the players amenities, including the locker room, training room, weight room, roof decks, recovery suite, and practice courts.

"The New York Liberty strive to be the standard on and off the court and this facility will be a game changer as we continue our relentless pursuit of excellence," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "A key part of this process has been the active involvement of our players in creating a year-round home for themselves and their families, and the collaborative effort to redefine the standard of player care and experience. When our athletes step into what will be the crown jewel of the WNBA, they will see themselves and their insights reflected throughout."

"Today is a special day for the future of the New York Liberty and our beloved community in Brooklyn," said Keia Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, New York Liberty. "Due to the extraordinary support from our ownership group, there are no limits to what we can achieve, only possibilities. Building a state-of-the-art facility that captures the heartbeat of New York City - the world's mecca of basketball - will ensure we remain at the forefront of the WNBA across basketball and business for generations to come. Together, we will continue to create the model for sustained success across all of women's sports, and planting our 'seafoam' flag in Greenpoint signals our shared commitment to doing so."

New York's 2025 regular season will tip-off at home on Saturday, May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center. Season memberships and single game tickets for home games at Barclays Center are on sale now at Ticketmaster, including memberships for the newly built The Toki Row and JetBlue at The Key premium clubs. To learn more and view additional ticketing options, such as group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.

