WNBA Changemakers and VOICEINSPORT Extend Community Partnership to Keep Girls in Sport

March 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA and its Changemaker Collective - AT&T, CarMax, Deloitte, Google, and Nike - are deepening their commitment to keeping girls in the game through their community partnership with VOICEINSPORT (VIS), a women-founded digital platform dedicated to increasing access, visibility, and virtual mentorship for young girls in sport. The WNBA Changemaker Collective mission is to use their collective network to elevate, advance, and economically empower underrepresented groups, girls and women through the power of sport.

The collaboration builds on the success of the first year of the partnership, which provided virtual mentorship for 50,000 girls. The continuation of the virtual mentorship and leadership initiative, along with additional components, is projected to double the impact, providing virtual mentorship for 100,000 girls by the end of year two. Through this innovative collaboration, young athletes will have unparalleled access to WNBA players, sports industry executives, and expert resources to keep them engaged in sports and set them up for success beyond the game.

"In order to grow the game, the WNBA Changemaker Collective feels strongly that we must ensure that young girls stay in sport and see pathways to leadership in every aspect of the industry," said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. "This extended partnership with VOICEINSPORT and the WNBA Changemakers will not only provide more support and visibility for girls but also offer career-building opportunities off the court."

The community partnership will introduce the Build Your Career in Sport Leadership Series, featuring women executives from WNBA Changemaker brands. This initiative highlights the direct correlation between sports participation and leadership development, reinforcing that sport is more than just athletic competition - it's a foundation for future success.

In addition, VIS will be launching the VIS App which will further unlock the athlete experience for girls. Girls will now have direct access to virtual mentorship opportunities, expert-led sessions, a leaderboard with prizes, and daily content focused on mind, body, and nutrition.

"Keeping girls in sport requires more than just encouragement-it demands access, visibility, and real connections with role models," said Stef Strack, Founder & CEO of VOICEINSPORT. "With the VIS App, we are creating a platform where young girls can engage directly with elite athletes and experts, accelerating the change we need to see in women's sports."

The expanded VIS Mentor roster will now include 16 WNBA players, ensuring representation from every WNBA team. New additions such as Jewell Loyd (Las Vegas Aces), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream) and Monique Billings (Golden State Valkyries) join a strong lineup of returning mentors, including Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), Alysha Clark (Seattle Storm), and Haley Jones (Atlanta Dream). These athletes will provide virtual mentorship, sharing their experiences and supporting girls navigating their own sports journeys.

"As a VIS Mentor, I've seen firsthand how mentorship can keep girls in sport and give them the confidence to chase their dreams," said Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever forward. "I'm excited to continue working with VOICEINSPORT to uplift and inspire the next generation."

"Sports gave me the foundation for success, and I want to ensure young girls see the possibilities ahead of them," said Alysha Clark, Seattle Storm forward. "Through this partnership, we're not just keeping girls in the game-we're preparing them for their future careers."

The second annual WNBA Changemaker Day will take place during AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 in Indianapolis, further solidifying the WNBA Changemakers' role in shaping the future of women's sports. This initiative is part of the WNBA Changemakers' broader commitment to elevating women's sports through mentorship, investment, and visibility. Since its inception, the WNBA Changemakers have worked to increase televised WNBA games, expand grassroots opportunities, and enhance digital projects to engage more fans and young athletes alike.

"The WNBA Changemaker Collective is delighted to partner with VIS for a second year, continuing our joint goal of empowering the next generation of leaders," said the WNBA Changemaker Collective. "Our mission of elevating and advancing women through the power of sport remains top of mind. In Year Two, we are renewing our commitment and creating visibility and opportunities that the Collective can pass on to girls and women on the VIS platform."

VIS Mentor Roster

Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), Alysha Clark (Seattle Storm), Haley Jones (Atlanta Dream), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Ariel Atkins (Chicago Sky), Brianna Turner (Indiana Fever), Isabelle Harrison (New York Liberty), Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx), Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury), Jewell Loyd (Las Vegas Aces), Tyasha Harris (Dallas Wings), Jacy Sheldon (Connecticut Sun), Rickea Jackson (LA Sparks), Monique Billings (Golden State Valkyries), Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream), and Shakira Austin (Washington Mystics)

