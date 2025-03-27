Valkyries Announce Additions to Coaching and Front Office Staff with Six New Hires

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have announced the hiring of assistant coaches Kasib Powell, Ta'Shauna "Sugar" Rodgers and Landon Tatum. Additionally, the team has hired Director of Player Development Sidney Parsons, Head Video Coordinator/Coach Development Sidney Dobner, and Assistant Video Coordinator Daisy Feder.

With these six additions, the Valkyries bring together a blend of championship experience, player development expertise, and innovative basketball minds from across the professional basketball landscape.

Powell joins the Valkyries after serving as the player development coach for the Miami Heat in 2024. He began his coaching career in 2016 as an assistant coach with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League before being promoted to Head Coach in 2021. Under his three season stint as head coach, the Skyforce recorded the most call-ups in the G League. His 10-year playing career began during the 2007-08 season with the Skyforce, where he was named the then-D-League MVP and appeared in 11 games for the Heat that same season. His professional playing experience included international stops in Bosnia, China, Greece, Hungary, Israel, and Russia. Powell played collegiately at Texas Tech under Hall of Fame Head Coach Bob Knight.

"Kasib brings the respected Heat culture along with his head coaching experience to our staff," said Valkyries Head Coach Natalie Nakase. "His infectious energy and genuine passion for basketball creates immediate connections with players, but what impresses me most is how he combines deep basketball knowledge with an ability to relate to players on a personal level."

Rodgers most recently served as assistant coach at William & Mary for three seasons, guiding the Tribe to their first-ever CAA Tournament title and NCAA Tournament berth in 2025. She began her coaching career with the Las Vegas Aces ahead of the 2021 season before joining her alma mater Georgetown University for the 2021-22 campaign. Prior to coaching, she played eight WNBA seasons after being selected in the second round by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2013 WNBA Draft. During her playing career, she won a championship with the Lynx in her rookie year and earned both an All-Star selection and the Sixth Woman of the Year award in 2017. Rodgers' professional success followed an outstanding collegiate career at Georgetown, where she remains the Hoyas' all-time leader in career points (2,518) and made three-pointers (346).

"Sugar brings a calm, collected presence that perfectly balances our staff dynamic," said Nakase. "Coming off her historic season at William & Mary, she has a rare ability to tell hard truths with tremendous heart. Her WNBA playing experience allows her to connect with our players in ways that build both trust and accountability."

Tatum comes to the Bay Area from the Maine Celtics of the NBA G League where he served as an assistant coach this past season. In 2023, he was the Summer League Head Coach for the Washington Wizards before serving as the Wizards director of player development for the 2023-24 season. As a player, Tatum led South Plains College to a 2008 NJCAA National Championship and went on to play for the University of Idaho where he averaged 6.6 points and 3.9 assists per game in two seasons with the Vandals. He played professionally in Germany before returning to his alma mater in 2014 as the Director of Men's Basketball Operations and then joining the Wizards organization in 2015.

"Landon's experience across the NBA and G League has prepared him well for this role, but his exceptional listening skills set him apart," said Nakase. "In a field where everyone wants to talk, Landon has mastered the art of truly hearing what players need. He's a natural connector who brings out the best in those around him, making him invaluable to our staff."

As Director of Player Development, Parsons will serve as the connecting point between coaching staff and front office. She joins the Valkyries after being the lead assistant coach for the German Women's National Team since 2019, as well as the head of female player development for the German Basketball Federation since 2024. She served as the Head Coach of TSV Wasserburg/TK Hannover from 2018-24, leading the team to a DBBL Cup Championship in 2024. With the German National Team, she has aided in the development of WNBA players Leonie Fiebich, Nyara Sabally, and Satou Sabally. As a player, Parsons started every game for the University of Bridgeport during her four-year career, becoming the 13th player in program history to score over 1,000 points.

"Sidney's professionalism and passion for basketball are immediately evident," said General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin. "Her international experience gives her unique perspective, but it's her dedication to player development that will accelerate our growth. Sidney's obsession with helping players improve will be transformative for our team."

Head Video Coordinator/Coach Development Sidney Dobner brings six years of NBA and G League coaching experience to the Valkyries, most recently as the assistant coach and offensive coordinator for the G League Stockton Kings during the 2024-25 season. She joined the Milwaukee Bucks organization as a basketball operations intern in 2019 and was part of the staff during Milwaukee's 2021 NBA Championship while serving as a player development and video assistant. Dobner then worked her way up to assistant coach in 2023, becoming the first female assistant coach in Bucks history. She played collegiately at San Francisco State University and played professionally for the FGS Royal Eagles in the Netherlands.

"Sidney is the heart of our coaching staff," said Nakase. "Her NBA championship experience has shown her exactly what impacts winning at the highest level. What truly distinguishes Sidney is how her care factor extends beyond basketball-she ensures everyone feels supported both on and off the court."

Assistant Video Coordinator Daisy Feder brings over seven seasons of collegiate coaching experience to the Valkyries, most recently with UC Santa Barbara as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. She previously worked with Loyola Marymount University where she advanced to assistant coach, recruiting coordinator, and defensive coordinator. As a player, Feder was a four-year starter for UC San Diego, guiding the Tritons to four CCAA regular-season titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances. She was named the CCAA Player of the Year in 2013. Following her collegiate career, she played professionally in Israel, winning the Israeli Premiere League Cup with Ramat Hen in 2017.

"Daisy embodies what it means to be a lifelong learner in basketball," said Nakase. "Her willingness to do whatever it takes to support our staff and players speaks volumes about her character. Daisy's journey through all levels of basketball has equipped her with insights that will help her connect with and elevate our players every day."

