Sky Announce Local Broadcast Schedule in Conjunction with The U

March 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky, in conjunction with Weigel Broadcasting Co.'s The U, WCIU, the exclusive broadcast home of the Sky, today announced the local broadcast schedule for the 2025 season.

The U, WCIU, will provide live television broadcasts of 30 regular season games that will be available across all platforms, including over-the-air, cable, satellite and streaming. The U, WCIU is seen over the air in Chicago on channel 26.

"The Chicago Sky are thrilled to expand our reach as an integral part of the sports fabric of the city," Adam Fox, Sky President and CEO said. "Partnering with Weigel Broadcasting gives our fans many ways to watch Sky games and engage with the team. We look forward to showcasing our outstanding players and exciting content on The U."

"Weigel has been at the forefront of broadcasting women's sports and our longtime partnership with the Chicago Sky supports this important part of our company's vision," said Steven Farber, Senior Vice President of Weigel Broadcasting. "We are proud to broadcast Sky games on The U and give fans the option to see the team on their terms, whether it be over-the-air, cable or on streaming."

Below are the 30 regular season games and their broadcast schedule on The U, WCIU

Thursday, May 22, 2025 7:00 p.m. - New York Liberty

Sunday, May 25, 2025 5:00 p.m. - at Los Angeles Sparks

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 9:00 p.m. - at Phoenix Mercury

Thursday, May 29, 2025 7:00 p.m. - Dallas Wings

Saturday, May 31, 2025 7:00 p.m. - at Dallas Wings

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 7:00 p.m. - Washington Mystics

Sunday, June 22, 2025 2:00 p.m. - at Atlanta Dream

Sunday, June 29, 2025 5:00 p.m. - at Los Angeles Sparks

Sunday, July 6, 2025 6:00 p.m. - at Minnesota

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 10:30 a.m. - at Washington Mystics

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 7:00 p.m. - Dallas Wings

Monday, July 14, 2025 7:00 p.m. - Minnesota Lynx

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 11:00 a.m. - Atlanta Dream

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 7:00 p.m. - at Minnesota Lynx

Thursday, July 24, 2025 7:30 p.m. - Seattle Storm

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 6:30 p.m. - at Washington Mystics

Sunday, August 3, 2025 5:00 p.m. - Phoenix Mercury

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 7:00 p.m. - Washington Mystics

Thursday, August 7, 2025 7:00 p.m. - Atlanta Dream

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 6:00 p.m. - at Connecticut Sun

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 7:00 p.m. - Seattle Storm

Thursday, August 21, 2025 6:00 p.m. - at New York Liberty

Saturday, August 23, 2025 4:00 p.m. - Connecticut Sun

Monday, August 25, 2025 7:00 p.m. - Las Vegas Aces

Thursday, August 28, 2025 9:00 p.m. - at Phoenix Mercury

Saturday, August 30, 2025 8:00 p.m. - at Seattle Storm

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 7:00 p.m. - Connecticut Sun

Sunday, September 7, 2025 8:00 p.m. - at Las Vegas Aces

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 9:00 p.m. - at Las Vegas Aces

Thursday, September 11, 2025 7:00 p.m. - New York Liberty

Regional coverage of Sky games on additional broadcast stations in the Midwest will be announced at a later date.

The U is seen on WCIU, Channel 26.1, XFINITY 183/1026, Astound TV 6, Dish 26, DirecTV 26, Spectrum Charter 22/616, U-Verse 10/1010 and YouTube TV.

Chicago will tip off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 against Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 12 p.m. CT. The Sky will also play three preseason games in 2025, including two against Minnesota on May 6 and 10, and one against the Brazilian National Team at LSU on May 2. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing. The full 2025 Sky season schedule can be viewed here.

The Chicago Sky last week revealed its 2025 national broadcast. A complete list of local and nationally broadcast games can be found below:

CHICAGO SKY BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Date Time (CT) Opponent National Local

Saturday, May 17 2 p.m. at Indiana ABC

Thursday, May 22 7 p.m. vs. New York The U

Sunday, May 25 5 p.m. at Los Angeles The U

Tuesday, May 27 9 p.m. at Phoenix The U

Thursday, May 29 7 p.m. vs. Dallas Prime Video The U

Saturday, May 31 7 p.m. at Dallas The U

Saturday, June 7 7 p.m. vs. Indiana* CBS

Tuesday, June 10 7 p.m. at New York* ESPN

Friday, June 13 6:30 p.m. at Atlanta* ION

Sunday, June 15 11 a.m. at Connecticut* CBS

Tuesday, June 17 7 p.m. vs. Washington The U

Saturday, June 21 12 p.m. vs. Phoenix ABC

Sunday, June 22 2 p.m. at Atlanta ESPN3** The U

Tuesday, June 24 7 p.m. vs. Los Angeles ESPN

Friday, June 27 9 p.m. at Golden State ION

Sunday, June 29 5 p.m. at Los Angeles The U

Sunday, July 6 6 p.m. at Minnesota The U

Tuesday, July 8 10:30 a.m. at Washington The U

Wednesday, July 9 7 p.m. vs. Dallas The U

Saturday, July 12 12 p.m. vs. Minnesota ABC

Monday, July 14 7 p.m. vs. Minnesota The U

Wednesday, July 16 11 a.m. vs. Atlanta The U

Tuesday, July 22 7 p.m. at Minnesota ESPN3** The U

Thursday, July 24 7:30 p.m. vs. Seattle The U

Sunday, July 27 2 p.m. vs. Indiana ABC

Tuesday, July 29 6:30 p.m. at Washington The U

Friday, Aug. 1 6:30 p.m. vs. Golden State ION

Sunday, Aug. 3 5 p.m. vs. Phoenix The U

Tuesday, Aug. 5 7 p.m. vs. Washington The U

Thursday, Aug. 7 7 p.m. vs. Atlanta Prime Video The U

Saturday, Aug. 9 7 p.m. at Indiana CBS

Wednesday, Aug. 13 6 p.m. at Connecticut The U

Friday, Aug. 15 6:30 p.m. vs. Golden State ION

Tuesday, Aug. 19 7 p.m. vs. Seattle The U

Thursday, Aug. 21 6 p.m. at New York Prime Video The U

Saturday, Aug. 23 3 p.m. vs. Connecticut CBSSN The U

Monday, Aug. 25 7 p.m. vs. Las Vegas NBA TV The U

Thursday, Aug. 28 9 p.m. at Phoenix Prime Video The U

Saturday, Aug. 30 8 p.m. at Seattle The U

Wednesday, Sept. 3 7 p.m. vs. Connecticut The U

Friday, Sept. 5 6:30 p.m. at Indiana ION

Sunday, Sept. 7 8 p.m. at Las Vegas NBA TV The U

Tuesday, Sept. 9 9 p.m. at Las Vegas The U

Thursday, Sept. 11 7 p.m. vs. New York NBA TV The U

* Commissioner's Cup games

** Not included when calculating national broadcast total

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.