Sparks to Retire Legend Candace Parker's No. 3 Jersey on June 29

March 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks will retire Sparks legend Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey at Crypto.com Arena at halftime of the team's game against the Chicago Sky on June 29 (3 p.m. PT), the organization announced Thursday. The seven-time WNBA All-Star will become the third Spark to have her jersey hang in the rafters of Crypto.com Arena, forming an exclusive trio that includes Lisa Leslie (No. 9), and Penny Toler (No. 11).

"To see my jersey hanging in the rafters amongst other legends is truly an honor. This moment is not just about me - it's about my family, my teammates, and the incredible support from the LA Sparks organization and fans," said Candace Parker. "I'm grateful to my parents, who believed in me every step of the way, to my brothers who still are my heroes and to my wife and kids, who inspire me every day. The Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) raised Lailaa and this was her playground growing up. Holding the record for assists reminds me that basketball is never just about individual success - it's about elevating others and being a part of something bigger than yourself. This jersey represents all the moments, all the connections, and all the love that got me here."

The Sparks will honor Parker's legacy with a special jersey retirement ceremony, celebrating her impact on the franchise, the WNBA, and the game of basketball. The night will feature a halftime on-court tribute with appearances from former teammates, coaches, and special guests, along with a video montage highlighting her greatest moments in a Sparks uniform.

In addition to honoring Parker's career with the Sparks, the team is excited to support the launch of her book, The Can-Do Mindset: How to Cultivate Resilience, Follow Your Heart, and Fight for Your Passions. As part of the celebration, the Sparks will integrate special book-themed activations leading up to and during the jersey retirement ceremony, giving fans the opportunity to engage with Candace's story both on and off the court.

"Candace Parker has left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles Sparks, not only as one of the greatest players to ever grace the court, but as a true ambassador of our franchise and women's basketball as a whole. Beginning with her arrival to the City of Angels in 2008, she not only lived up to the expectations placed on her as a two-time Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year and NCAA National Champion, she far exceeded them. Her unparalleled skill, relentless drive, and leadership elevated the Sparks to new heights and set a new standard of greatness," said Sparks Co-Owner Earvin "Magic" Johnson. "Candace is the best all-around player that has ever played in the WNBA. Her legacy is immeasurable - she redefined excellence, was a champion on the court and for the Los Angeles community and inspired countless fans and future generations of athletes. Very few champions get to see their jersey hanging from the rafters in this city. Retiring Candace's No. 3 jersey is not just a celebration of her extraordinary career, but a tribute to the enduring mark she's left on this organization, the WNBA, and the city of Los Angeles. She will forever be a part of the Sparks family."

"For 13 seasons, we had a front-row seat to excellence personified. Candace Parker's records and accolades speak for themselves, but her true impact lies in how she redefined what was possible in this sport," said Sparks Governor and Managing Partner Eric Holoman. "She inspired generations with her skill, leadership, and championship mentality, forging a legacy that goes beyond the trophies she won and the banners she raised-she changed the game and elevated women's basketball. Candace defined an era for the Los Angeles Sparks, and her No. 3 will rightfully take its place among the legends of basketball and icons of Los Angeles. We are honored to retire her jersey and celebrate everything she has meant to this franchise, this city, and the game itself."

The star forward has won three WNBA Championships, delivering the Sparks' third and most recent WNBA Championship in 2016 and earning Finals Most Valuable Player honors. During her Sparks tenure, she was named WNBA MVP twice (2008, 2013), won 2020 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, and was chosen as an All-Star five times. The forward holds the franchise's all-time assists record (1,331), places second in Los Angeles history in rebounds, ranks third in points, and has appeared in the fourth-most games.

Parker played the first 13 seasons of her career with the Sparks (2008-20), averaging 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 337 regular season games, shooting 48.2% from the field. Also known for her defensive tenacity, she averaged 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest as a Spark.

Candace Parker's Rankings in Sparks Franchise History

1st - Assists

2nd - Rebounds; Defensive Rebounds; Free Throws Made

3rd - Points; Steals; Field Goals Made; Field Goal%; Three-Pointers Made

4th - Games Played; Offensive Rebounds

Selected No. 1 overall by Los Angeles in the 2008 WNBA Draft, Parker was named Rookie of the Year and MVP following her inaugural season after averaging 18.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 52.3%. In her WNBA debut against the Phoenix Mercury, she scored 34 points, setting the scoring record for a player's first game. About a month later, on June 22, Parker became the second player in WNBA history to dunk in a game. On July 5, 2009, she returned to the Sparks lineup a mere months after giving birth.

Candace Parker's Notable Regular Season Performances as a Spark

July 9, 2008 - Scored a career-high 40 points in win over Houston

June 1, 2013 - Recorded a career-high 20 rebounds in a 20-20 game (27 points) against San Antonio

July 28, 2017 - Posted a triple-double in a win over San Antonio, becoming the sixth WNBA player to record a triple-double

Parker's 26 Western Conference Player of the Week honors (all with the Sparks) are the second-most Conference POW awards any WNBA player has garnered all-time and the most anyone has won with one team. During her Sparks tenure, Parker also won gold in both of her Olympic appearances with Team USA (2008 Beijing and 2012 London). Parker has been named to the WNBA's 20th and 25th Anniversary Teams, highlighting her as one of the greatest players in league history.

Sparks individual game tickets go on sale March 31. Fans interested in purchasing tickets for Candace Parker's Jersey retirement celebration can visit https://www.axs.com/teams/113921/la-sparks-tickets.

Fans interested in preordering Candace Parker's upcoming book: The Can-Do Mindset: How to Cultivate Resilience, Follow Your Heart, and Fight for Your Passions can do so by visiting iconic West Hollywood bookstore, Book Soup's official website at https://www.booksoup.com/pre-order-candace-parker.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.