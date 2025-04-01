Arlington Renegades vs Houston Roughnecks: Know Before You Go

April 1, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Arlington Renegades are set to face off in their second game of the season against the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 6, at 11 a.m. at Choctaw Stadium. Fans can catch all the action as the Renegades look to secure a key victory early in the 2025 UFL season.

With legendary head coach Bob Stoops at the helm, the Renegades are ready to dominate the field and build momentum. Below are all the details you need to know before heading to Sunday's highly anticipated matchup:

HATS OFF TO HEROES

This Sunday at the Renegades game, we will honor some very special guests for their incredible service and contributions. Among them is Command Master Chief Britt Slabinski, a Navy SEAL retired and recipient of the National Medal of Honor. Command Master Chief Slabinski will be recognized for his extraordinary acts of gallantry during the Battle of Takur Ghar in Afghanistan, where he risked his life to save his teammates under intense enemy fire. His heroic actions exemplify the highest traditions of the U.S. Naval Service, and we are deeply grateful for his sacrifice and leadership.

Additionally, we will also recognize Vince Vargas, who is known for his work with the nonprofit organization TMRW Battalion, and John Wayne Walding, who has made remarkable contributions to his community. Both will be highlighted during the game, with Vince Vargas sharing more about his organization and John Wayne Walding being honored alongside his family.

We are also thrilled to welcome the 1st Cavalry Division Band from Fort Cavazos, Texas, who will perform during halftime and post-game, adding to the special atmosphere of the event.

Please join us in showing appreciation and respect for these incredible individuals at the game!

FULL THROTTLE TAILGATE

The Renegades Full Throttle Tailgate will take over the Centerfield Plaza prior to kickoff, starting at 9:30 a.m.! Enjoy face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon artists, a photo booth, sponsor activations, and more. It's the ultimate pre-game celebration you won't want to miss!

GIVEAWAYS

The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a free blue bandana to show support for our new "Bandanas Up" rally cry! Plus, the first 2,000 fans to enter will get a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, courtesy of Chick-fil-A North Collins Street. Be sure to arrive early and grab these exciting freebies!

COMMUNITY GAME DAY PARTNER

The Arlington Renegades are proud to announce the National Medal of Honor Museum as the official Community Game Day Partner for game two against Houston. The partnership reflects the Renegades' commitment to supporting local organizations that make a meaningful impact, and it's the perfect way to kick off the season with a sense of pride and gratitude for those who have served.

4 THE WIN FAMILY 4 PACK

Families can make the most of their game day experience with the 4 the Win Family 4 Pack, an unbeatable offer for just $100. This exclusive package includes:

4 tickets to the game

4 hot dogs

4 drinks

4 bags of chips

It's the perfect way for families to enjoy the game together while saving on food and tickets. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal!

GATE TIMINGS

The Centerfield gate will open 90 minutes prior to game time, at 9:30 a.m. for access to the Full Throttle Tailgate. All other gates will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff.

