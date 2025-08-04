Arlington Renegades Tackle Ricky Lee Signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League (UFL) announced today that Arlington Renegades tackle Ricky Lee has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL).

Lee was a key part of the Renegades' offensive line during the 2025 UFL season, starting all 10 games at tackle.

He began the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers but was released during final roster cuts after training camp. Throughout the remainder of the 2024 season, he spent time on the practice squads of the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants before signing with the Renegades in January before the 2025 season.

Originally signed by the Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft, Lee made Carolina's final 53-man roster and appeared in six games, contributing primarily on special teams.

Lee played his first two collegiate seasons at North Carolina Central, starting 23 games at right tackle. He then transferred to North Carolina A&T, where he started every game over his final two seasons with the Aggies.

The Arlington Renegades will retain Lee's UFL rights should he return to the league in the future.







