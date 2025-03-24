Ducks Ballpark Upgrades Completed for 2025

March 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Fairfield Properties Ballpark, home of the Long Island Ducks

(Long Island Ducks) Fairfield Properties Ballpark, home of the Long Island Ducks(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine and Long Island Ducks team officials today announced the completion of a new turf field installation at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, home of the Atlantic League ball club. The new FieldTurf playing surface, installed by local supplier LandTek, will begin to be utilized this April for the Ducks 25th Anniversary Season on Long Island.

"This Capital Improvement is part of the ongoing effort by the County of Suffolk to update County buildings while keeping Fairfield Properties Ballpark operating at the highest professional level in partnership with the Long Island Ducks," said Romaine. "The new turf field will improve efficiency greatly, save millions of gallons of water per year, and be more environmentally friendly, eliminating the need for fertilizer and chemicals on the playing surface in future seasons."

The field renovation included full replacement of the entire playing surface, pitching mound, bullpens and padded outfield wall. With the conversion to an artificial surface, the Ducks are now the eighth team in the 10-team Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Partner League of Major League Baseball, to convert to turf.

"Keeping our ballpark atop the list of favored destinations for Major League players looking to continue their careers is important," said Ducks President/Chief Business Officer Michael Pfaff. "This project, along with our commitment to keeping ticket prices affordable and parking free, allow us to continue to deliver on our promise of providing the most fun, fan friendly and affordable entertainment experience on Long Island for many years to come."

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Tickets for all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or going online to LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.