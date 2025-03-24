High Point Rockers Sign Former ALPB Batting Champion

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Drew Mendoza, a left-handed hitter who led the Atlantic League in batting in 2023, has signed to play with the High Point Rockers in 2025.

Mendoza, 27, is a first and third baseman and also plays the corner outfield positions. His .346 batting average for the York Revolution in 2023 was the highest of all Atlantic League hitters that season.

"Drew brings so much to this team," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "He's a pure hitter who can play first or third base or either corner outfield spot. Drew not only hits for a high average, but he adds power and is outstanding at driving in runs. He will have a big impact on the middle of our line-up."

Mendoza was a college star at Florida State, earning first team All-ACC honors and second team All-America recognition as a junior in 2019 when he led the ACC in walks and finished second in on-base percentage at .471. He played on a pair of FSU teams that won the ACC Championship and earned All-Athens Regional honors in 2019.

A native of Minneola, Fla., Mendoza was selected in the third round of the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft by the Washington Nationals. He reached as high as Class AA before joining the York Revolution in 2023.

With York in 2023, Mendoza led the Atlantic League in hitting with a .346 batting average while posting league-bests with 41 doubles and a .998 OPS (on-base+slugging). He was named a 2023 ALPB Postseason All-Star and was the first baseman on the league's All-Defensive Team. Mendoza spent the 2024 season with Chihuahua in the Mexican League.

Mendoza is the seventh player to sign a contract with the Rockers this spring, joining catcher Chris Brady, infielders Michael Martinez and Max Viera, outfielder Gilberto Jimenez and pitchers Jeff Heinrich and Jacob Edwards.

The Rockers will open their sixth season of play on April 25 at the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and will start the home schedule at Truist Point on Friday, May 2 against Lexington Legends.

