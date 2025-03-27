Saskatoon Coach Promoted for 2025 Season

March 27, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release







The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that the club has promoted Rob Lovelace to Lead Assistant Coach for the 2025 season after serving as an assistant coach with the team since 2023.

"Rob will step into the role of Lead Assistant this year after proving his great value as an assistant coach over the last couple of seasons," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "Rob brings a fiercely competitive spirit and a tremendous work ethic to the team, and his strong interpersonal skills make him a very valuable asset in the organization. He will continue to play an important role in advanced scouting and game planning as well as work in player development."

A local of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Lovelace transitioned into an assistant coaching role in 2023 after two seasons of being a part of the Saskatchewan Rattlers and CEBL Broadcast Team alongside Simon Hiatt, Heather Morrison, and Ryan Flaherty. In his first two seasons as an Assistant Coach, Lovelace worked alongside Coach Magdanz as integral parts of the Rattlers Basketball Operations staff.

Prior to working in basketball, Lovelace played at the U SPORTS level for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies in 2001. He finished his fifth season sitting in the top 20 for career points and the top 10 for minutes played and eventually returned to the Huskies as an assistant coach under current Rattlers General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk in 2011 for two seasons.

Lovelace served as the 2023-24 President of Basketball Saskatchewan Board of Directors. During his downtime, he has worked alongside Living Skies Basketball, Basketball Saskatchewan, and a variety of youth basketball programming. In the offseason, Lovelace and Magdanz have worked with the Rattlers to help develop their youth basketball programming.

"Excited to be back coaching basketball with the Rattlers," said Coach Lovelace. "Can't wait to hit the court, work with an amazing group of players, and build something special together. Let's get to work!"

