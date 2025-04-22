Reddick Joins Rattlers for Second CEBL Season

Saskatoon, Sask. - The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) (CEBL) announced Thursday that the club has signed 6-foot-3 Dondre Reddick for the 2025 season.

The St. Francis Xavier alumni from Antigonish, Nova Scotia returns for his second CEBL season after being selected ninth overall in the 2024 CEBL Draft by the Calgary Surge. Dondre Reddick will reunite with former St. Francis Xavier teammate, Deon Ejim when the roster starts training camp in early May.

"Dondre is a big addition for us this season. He is going to bring a blend and toughness and talent every game," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "We expect that he will play a significant role in the success of our team this year."

Reddick joined the Calgary Surge for his professional debut after completing in his final season with the X-Men. In his CEBL debut, he averaged 4.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 10.0 minutes in three games while shooting 46.2% from the field. The Calgary Surge finished as a runner-up in the Western Conference Final with narrow loss to the Vancouver Bandits.

Following his professional debut season, Reddick signed with Tkibuli Orbi in Georgian Super Liga. In 20 games, he averaged 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 33.8 minutes while shooting 44.3% from the field. During this season he had 10+ games of 20+ points. On April 4th, he had 28 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks, one steal while shooting 47.8% from the field in 39 minutes.

The Nova Scotian-born guard attended GTA Prep, an international basketball academy based in Brampton, Ontario where he averaged 12.0 points per game, and helped lead GTA Prep to the 2017-18 National Preparatory Association championship game. Growing up in Nova Scotia, he represented Canada on the U15 National team, and Nova Scotia on the U14, U15 and U16 provincial teams.

Reddick entered the U SPORTS program with St. Francis Xavier University during the 2019-2020 season, where as a freshman averaged 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 20.3 minutes in 19 games. The X-Men finished this season in the AUS Championship game, finishing as the runner-up.

In four seasons with the St. Francis Xavier X-Men, he averaged 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 25.5 minutes while shooting 44.2% from the field.

During the 2021-22 season, Reddick had a career-best game of 35 points, 13 defensive rebounds, and three steals on Nov 13th against St. Mary's. The X-Men finished their season as the regular season runner up with a record of 10-6. In the following season, he started in all 17 games averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 26.6 minutes. Leading the X-Men in points per game, Reddick was named as a AUS Second Team All-Star. The X-Men finished their season with a record of 17-3 finishing on top in the regular season, which lead them to their AUS Championship. Reddick was named to All-AUS Tournament Team. After the AUS Championship win, the X-Men earned a berth in the U SPORTS Championship Tournament, capturing the silver medal during the U SPORTS National Championship in a double-overtime finish against Carleton

In his final season with St. Francis Xavier, Reddick averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 29.1 minutes while starting in all 20 games. He scored double digits in 15 of 20 games during the season, he was named to All-Canadian Second Team and AUS All-Star First Team. The X-Men finished the regular season with a record of 12-8 finishing the regular season as the one seed, reaching the AUS Championship final leaving with a second place finish. They finished their season with an overall record of 23-10.

"I'm excited to join the Saskatchewan Rattlers and bring my energy, defense, and winning mentality to the team," said Reddick. "My focus is on being a great teammate, making an impact on both ends of the floor, and doing whatever it takes to help us win. I'm ready to compete and contribute to a successful season I am hungry for a championship!"

Reddick will join the Rattlers for the 2025 season to play alongside Grant Anticevich, Deon Ejim, Anthony Tsegakele, Jaden Bediako, Cody John, Jamir Chaplin, Nate Pierre-Louis, Isaac Simon, Declan Peterson, and Easton Thimm. Canadian Elite Basketball League free agency will continue leading up to the announcement of the full training camp roster prior to the Saskatchewan Rattlers home opener on May 15, 2025 at SaskTel Centre.

The full 2025 Rattlers schedule has been released, which features a new 24-game slate. The 2025 CEBL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, August 14 with the Conference Play-In games, followed by the Conference Semifinals on Saturday, August 16. The winners will advance to CW25 to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears (host team) and the top-ranked team from the Eastern Conference who are automatically seeded into the Conference Finals. The full playoff schedule with tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

General public and returning season ticket members can claim their seats for the entire Rattlers 2025 season by using Account Manager. Season tickets starting at $235 in the bronze. All tickets can also be purchased through the Rattlers Front Office (306) 244-2181, Saskatchewan Rattlers website, or via Ticketmaster. Flex Ticket Bundles can be purchased online or at the Rattlers Front Office, which features a minimum of four-tickets in any section with a bonus gift card to Moxies. Single game tickets are available now via Ticketmaster. For more seating options, suites, and group rates; fans can contact an account executive.

