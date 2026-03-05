Mamba Hire Head Coach Isaiah Fox

The Saskatoon Mamba of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that Isaiah Fox, current Associate Head Coach of the Utah Jazz's NBA G

League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, has been named the club's Head Coach for the 2026 season.

Fox joins the Mamba after a decorated run as a player development leader and assistant coach across the world's top professional league, the National Basketball Association (NBA). Fox began his coaching career in 2016 as an Assistant Coach with the South Bay Lakers, eventually serving as a Player Development Coach with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"We are thrilled to bring Isaiah's championship experience and player-first approach to Saskatoon and Saskatchewan," said Jason Ribeiro, Co-Chairman of the Saskatoon Mamba.

"He's a teacher of the game who has repeatedly won in tournament and playoff environments - the exact kind of leader we need to reset our program and elevate our standard of play."

The Mamba's Basketball Operations Leadership Team selected Fox after a competitive interview process and consists of Co-Chairman, Jason Ribeiro and Assistant General Manager, Jemino Sobers.

Fox's achievements during his professional coaching career include:

NBA G League Winter Showcase Cup Champion (2021) as an Assistant Coach with the Delaware Blue Coats.

NBA G League Champion (2023) as an Assistant Coach with the Delaware Blue Coats.

NBA G League Winter Showcase Cup Champion (2025) as the Associate Head Coach of the Salt Lake City Stars.

Selected as one of the NBA G League Next Up Game (2026) Head Coaches.

"I am humbled and excited for the opportunity in Saskatoon," said Fox. "The entire Mamba organization is committed to competing, developing players, and connecting with the

community. My staff and I will be relentless about building a tough, skilled, and unselfish group that plays for each other as we work to bring a second CEBL championship home."

Fox, a former McDonald's All-American nominee and four-year letterwinner for the University of Arizona Wildcats, played alongside future NBA stars Luke Walton, Richard Jefferson, and Andre Iguodala in college before playing professionally overseas.

During his time with the Los Angeles Lakers organization, Fox was integral in the development of current Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac, who recently earned NBA All-Defensive Second Team honours.

"Coach Fox brought out the best in us every single day. At this level, that's not easy, but he held us to a high standard while making the gym a place you loved to work in. He genuinely cared about helping each of us reach our goals, and that's why guys respected him so much. Any organization would be lucky to have him," said Ivica Zubac of the Indiana Pacers.

After his tenure with the Lakers, Fox joined the Philadelphia 76ers organization in 2019 to assist with player development and was named as an Assistant Coach with their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

In 2023, Fox joined the Utah Jazz player development staff and became Associate Head Coach of the Salt Lake City Stars. Fox has worked with several CEBL stars in Utah including 2025 CEBL Most Valuable Player Nominee Sean East II and former Mamba player Elijah Harkless who earned a 2024-25 NBA G League Most Improved Player Award.

The Saskatoon Mamba's 2026 season will tip off on May 14th, with full schedule and venue information available at saskatoonmamba.ca/schedule. Season ticket deposits are now being accepted at saskatoonmamba.ca. Fans can secure priority access to the best available seats and preferred pricing by placing a non-refundable $50 deposit per ticket, which will be credited toward their Season Ticket Membership during the seat selection process.







