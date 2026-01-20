A New Era Begins February 4, 2026.

Published on January 20, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release







To our loyal fans,

Thank you for your patience as we navigated some exciting new developments over the last month. We've heard all the chatter and deeply appreciate your passion and fandom. We are truly lucky to have you all as dedicated fans.

As you may have noticed, we have begun to implement some changes to the look, feel, operations, and even name of the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

We understand change can be an unsettling feeling, and it is our responsibility to ensure that the direction we are taking strengthens the organization and the broader Saskatoon community. We believe in our bones that this new direction is for the better.

February 4, 2026. All will be revealed.

A new era for professional basketball in this city will begin...and we can't wait to get started.

You can expect to hear more from us then. Rest assured that any questions or concerns you may have will be addressed with the deepest of appreciation for your longstanding support.

Sincerely,

The Front Office.







