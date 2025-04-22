San Antonio Spurs G Leaguer Kyle Mangas Signs with the Vancouver Bandits

April 22, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits announced Tuesday that the club has signed San Antonio Spurs' NBA G League starter and the all-time leading scorer in Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) program history, Kyle Mangas.

A 6-foot-4 guard from Warsaw, Ind., Mangas recently completed his second season in the NBA G League appearing in 98 games for both the Indiana Mad Ants, the Indiana Pacers' minor league affiliate, and Austin Spurs, affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged 15.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 34.4 minutes per game during the 2024-25 season and was also selected to the 2024 NBA G League Next Up Game, as part of the NBA's All-Star Weekend festivities.

"We have been recruiting Kyle for the past two years. He is a beast and a relentless competitor with big time instincts and feel for the game," said Bandits head coach and general manager, Kyle Julius. "He produces everywhere he goes and he will enhance our culture this summer."

In addition to his time in the NBA G League, Mangas also suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2024 NBA Summer League and also played overseas in Lithuania (BC Siauliai, 2022-23) and the Czech Republic (USK Praha, 2021-22).

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Bandits this summer and represent the city of Vancouver," said Mangas. "The organization has a strong culture and a passionate fan base; I look forward to helping this team compete for a championship."

Mangas played post-secondary basketball at Indiana Wesleyan University where he is the school's all-time leading scorer and cemented himself as a star. In all four seasons with the Wildcats, he was named Crossroads League Player of the Year and earned NAIA DII All-American honours. Additionally, he helped lead IWU to an NAIA DII championship in 2017-18 where he was named tournament MVP. Rounding out his accolades, he was named NAIA National Player of the Year during his senior year in 2020-21.

Tickets for the 2025 season, including Season Tickets, Jam Packs and Single Game Tickets, are currently on sale for the Bandits' seventh CEBL season and are available for purchase at this link.

The Bandits tip-off the 2025 CEBL campaign on Thursday, May 15 when the club hits the road to take on the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Fans will have their first chance to watch the club at home on Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. PT when Vancouver hosts the Niagara River Lions in a rematch of the 2024 CEBL Final. Vancouver will play a total of 12 regular season home games in 2025 between Thursday, May 22 and Sunday, August 3. The Bandits wrap up regular season action on the road in Ottawa on Sunday, August 10 at 12 p.m. PT.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on TSN+, as well as the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, and on CEBL Mobile, the official app of the CEBL (available on Android and iOS devices).

Individuals interested in learning more about tickets for the Vancouver Bandits' upcoming 2025 season are kindly asked to call (604) 455-8881 or email tickets@thebandits.ca. A complete regular season schedule can be found.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.

