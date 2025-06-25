Vancouver Bandits to Broadcast First-Ever CEBL Game in Tagalog

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Wednesday that the club will deliver the first-ever Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) game broadcast in Tagalog as part of the Bandits' second-annual Filipino Celebration Game on Saturday, June 28 at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

The historic broadcast can be viewed by fans worldwide for free on the league's streaming platform, CEBL+. Fans can use the promo code "TAGALOG" when registering on the platform to unlock free access to the premium annual package at plus.cebl.ca. Tip-off for the Bandits' Filipino Celebration Game is on Saturday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m. local time, Sunday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. Philippine time.

Delivering the insights and commentary are Renz Cadang and Harold Abejo, organizers of the Surrey, B.C.-based Batang Pinoy Basketball League, one of the largest Filipino men's recreational basketball leagues in Vancouver's Lower Mainland region. According to Statistics Canada, as of 2021, 2.7 per cent of the province's population has knowledge of the Tagalog language. Tagalog also accounts for 6.7 per cent of all non-official language speakers throughout Canada.

" I am honoured to be part of this historic night for the Bandits and the CEBL! It's more than just a game for me, it is a chance to represent and honour not only my culture, but also the 'pamilya' and community who have always lifted me up and inspired me every step of the way," said Cadang, who will serve as the play-by-play commentator for Saturday's game.

"I am truly excited to represent the Filipino community by commentating in Tagalog. This opportunity brings pride to our language and culture, and reflects our deep love for the sport of basketball. It is a significant achievement and I am grateful to be part of it," added Abejo, who will provide analysis as the game's colour commentator.

The CEBL's seventh season started in May and has already seen record-breaking crowds in various venues across the league, which features 10 teams across six provinces ranging as far east as Montréal to Vancouver as the league's westernmost team. Vancouver sits tied for first place atop the CEBL standings, boasting an 8-3 record.

"Basketball is a unifying force and today, we're proud to speak the language of one of Canada's most passionate communities. Launching the first-ever Tagalog broadcast in CEBL history is a celebration of culture, connection, and belonging," said Dylan Kular, team president of the Vancouver Bandits. "The Filipino community has been part of our Bandits family since day one, and this milestone is our way of saying salamat po for their unwavering support."

The highly anticipated June 28th game will feature various in-game entertainment and production activations designed to showcase the music, fashion, culture and cuisine of the Philippines, including the debut of a special jersey and logo created by fashion designer Edmond Santelices. A percentage of proceeds from each jersey and t-shirt sold will be donated to the United Way BC KAPWA STRONG Fund and Canadian Red Cross 2025 Vancouver Lapu Lapu Festival Appeal. Adult and youth sizes of the jersey and logo t-shirt are available exclusively online or in-store at ATO Basketball Merchants.







