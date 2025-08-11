Vancouver Bandits to Host CEBL Western Conference Semifinal

August 11, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits will host the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) Western Conference Semifinal. This single-elimination playoff game will tip off on Saturday, August 16th at 12:30 PM PT at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

Vancouver secured home court advantage by finishing first place in the Western Conference with a 19-5 record, good for first place overall in the CEBL and the best regular season finish in franchise history. LEC was also the setting for 10 Bandits wins this summer, including seven sold-out games, tying the record for most home wins in a single CEBL regular season.

Saturday will be the first time in two years that LEC will host a playoff game, with the Bandits previously playing in the 2023 CEBL Western Conference Final. This also marks the sixth-straight postseason appearance for the club, dating back to the 2020 season.

The Bandits will await the winner of the CEBL Western Conference Play-In Game, which takes place on Thursday, August 14 between the second-seeded Calgary Surge and third-seeded Edmonton Stingers.

The winner of Saturday's Western Conference Semifinal will advance to 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25) to face the host team, the Winnipeg Sea Bears. The four-team CW25, hosted this year at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, features a Conference Finals doubleheader on Friday, August 22, followed by the CEBL Championship Final on Sunday, August 24.

The CEBL Western Conference Semifinal, along with all CEBL playoff games, will air nationally on TSN and can also be streamed for free on plus.CEBL.ca.

For full details on the CEBL playoff format, visit cebl.ca/playoffs.

