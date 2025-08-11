2025 CEBL Playoffs Set to Begin Thursday

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) is preparing for the playoffs in its seventh season, with this year's single-elimination format set to tip off Thursday, August 14, in a Play-In round doubleheader at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Eastern Conference Playoffs, presented by LOTTO MAX, and the Western Conference Playoffs, presented by Kal Tire, feature four rounds: the Play-Ins, the Conference Semifinals, the Conference Finals, and the CEBL Championship Final.

On Thursday, the Eastern Conference Play-In game features the Montréal Alliance visiting the Scarborough Shooting Stars at 7 p.m. ET at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. Immediately afterward, the Western Conference Play-In tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. MT) at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre, where the Surge will host the Edmonton Stingers.

The Ottawa BlackJacks and Vancouver Bandits will host their respective Conference Semifinal games on Sunday, August 16, taking on the winners of the Play-In matchups. The BlackJacks' game will be held at Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau, QC, while the Bandits will host at Langley Events Centre.

Winners of the Conference Semifinals will advance to 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25), where the defending champion Niagara River Lions and the host team, the Winnipeg Sea Bears, await their Conference Finals opponents. The four-team CW25, hosted this year at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, features a Conference Finals doubleheader on Friday, August 22, followed by the CEBL Championship Final on Sunday, August 24.

Ticket information for all CEBL games, including single-game tickets for 2025, can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets. Ticket and event information for 2025 Championship Weekend in Winnipeg is available at cebl.ca/cw25/tickets.

For full details on the CEBL playoff format, visit cebl.ca/playoffs.

*Winnipeg will be the lower seed due to finishing beneath Vancouver, Calgary & Edmonton in the 2025 CEBL standings.

All 2025 CEBL playoff games will be televised live on TSN in Canada and NLSE in the United States, and available to stream on CEBL+ powered By Tonybet, and TSN+. All CW25 games will also be televised in French on RDS.







