Vancouver Bandits Unveil Filipino Logo and Jersey Ahead of 2025 Filipino Celebration Game

June 23, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits proudly unveiled Monday a new logo and alternate jersey celebrating Filipino culture, designed in collaboration with fashion designer Edmond Santelices and Filipino BC.

The custom, hand-drawn jersey and logo will be worn for the first time during the club's second-annual Filipino Celebration Game, presented by Westland Insurance, Guildford Town Centre and Fix Auto, which will be hosted on Saturday, June 28, when the Bandits host the Saskatchewan Rattlers at Langley Events Centre.

A percentage of proceeds of each jersey and logo t-shirt sold will be donated to the United Way BC KAPWA STRONG Fund and Canadian Red Cross 2025 Vancouver Lapu Lapu Festival Appeal. Adult and youth sizes of the jersey and logo t-shirt are available exclusively online or in-store at ATO Basketball Merchants in Langley.

"The jersey and logo celebrates community and shows that Filipino people are strong. It creates a sense of belonging," said Santelices, who is the founder of Vancouver-based apparel manufacturing company ES Fashion Design Studio and fashion brand Varsant. "When I grew up in the Philippines, people would just play around the basketball court; it is all about family gathering together, enjoying their time and playing a sport that we all love."

"When it came to designing the jersey and logo, I really wanted to go back to our roots. I wanted to know the original people of the Philippines and how we used to classify ourselves. Many of the details are inspired by the different types of indigenous Filipino tattoos."

Santelices' hand drawn logo conveys cultural significance and features depictions of prominent animals in Filipino folklore, including crocodile teeth, snake tongues, and scorpions. Additional cultural references incorporated within the logo include imagery of a "Vinta," a traditional Philippine sailing vessel, and a red bandana emblazoned across the emblem which serves as a homage to Filipino folk hero, Lapu Lapu.

The reimagined jersey utilizes a colourway of red, yellow and blue, the national colours of the Philippines, and features a distinct side panel design. Continuing to draw inspiration from Indigenous Filipino tattoo motifs, the detailed pattern embodies themes of love, family and unity. Furthermore, the country's iconic sun symbol is prominently showcased in a repeating pattern around the uniform.

"This jersey and logo is more than just a uniform - it is a celebration of culture, community and connection. The Filipino community has played a major role in shaping the energy and heartbeat of Bandits Basketball and this jersey is a tribute to their passion, pride and love for the game," said Dylan Kular, team president of Vancouver Bandits. "We're proud to wear the colours not only as a symbol of representation, but as a commitment to creating space and opportunity for Filipino youth, families and leaders to feel seen, celebrated and empowered."

The jersey will also honour the victims and those affected by the tragic events that occurred following the Lapu Lapu Day Festival, which took place in Vancouver on April 26, 2025. A black stripe will be worn across the top left shoulder of the jersey and feature the word "KAPWA" displayed prominently, a term that describes the Filipino experience of community, interconnectedness and shared humanity.

"Our love of basketball extends beyond just the game, this sport has had the power to bring us closer to our community through celebrations, losses and even now in times of grief," said RJ Aquino, Chair of Filipino BC. "We are grateful to the Vancouver Bandits for honouring those we've lost and for making space for those affected to gather and heal."

Back by popular demand, the highly anticipated June 28th game will include various in-game entertainment and production activations designed to showcase the music, fashion, culture and cuisine of the Philippines, including a pre-game buffet featuring a Filipino-inspired menu, a pregame dance performance by PhilCAS of BC and halftime performance by Filipino-Canadian R&B artist Mikey Jose. Tickets for the game are on sale now.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 23, 2025

Vancouver Bandits Unveil Filipino Logo and Jersey Ahead of 2025 Filipino Celebration Game - Vancouver Bandits

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.