Calgary Surge Sign Dynamic Guard Jameer Nelson, Jr.

The Calgary Surge are thrilled to announce the signing of guard Jameer Nelson Jr. for the 2025 CEBL season. A 6'1" sparkplug from Haverford, Pennsylvania, Nelson Jr. brings relentless energy, defensive toughness, and a deep basketball pedigree to Calgary's backcourt. The son of former NBA All-Star Jameer Nelson, Nelson Jr. has forged his own path through NCAA Division I basketball. He began his college career at George Washington before transferring to Delaware, where he earned All-CAA honors and helped lead the Blue Hens to the NCAA Tournament. He later transferred to TCU to compete in the Big 12, further sharpening his skillset as a dependable two-way combo guard.

Known for his aggressive on-ball defense, ability to finish at the rim, and innate leadership, Nelson Jr. has developed a reputation as a high-motor competitor who thrives in big moments.

Coaches praise his basketball IQ and tenacity--qualities that make him an immediate asset on both ends of the court.

"Signing Jameer Nelson Jr. is a landmark moment for the Calgary Surge," said Surge General Manager Shane James. "Not just because of his explosive talent and high basketball IQ, but because of the legacy he carries. This is a full-circle moment for our head coach Kaleb Canales, who once coached Jameer's father during his time with the Dallas Mavericks. That shared history adds a deeper layer of connection and purpose to this signing. We're excited for what Jameer Jr. will bring to our team and to the city of Calgary."

"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to play with the Calgary Surge," said Nelson Jr. "I've always taken pride in doing the little things that help a team win--defending, bringing energy, leading by example. I'm ready to give this city everything I've got and build something special with my teammates and the fans."

Nelson Jr. now begins his professional career with the Surge, bringing with him the toughness, poise, and pedigree to make an immediate impact in the CEBL.

