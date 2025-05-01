Recording Superstar to Perform at Home Opener

May 1, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release







The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that recording superstar Rebecca Strong will be performing at halftime when the Rattlers kick-off the seventh season during their home opener on May 15th when the team hosts the Vancouver Bandits at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The performance will be the second time that Rebecca Strong has performed at a Saskatchewan Rattlers home game. During the 2024 season the Rattlers were the first professional sports organization to invite the world-renowned artist to perform after her win on the fourth season of Canada's Got Talent, she performed at SaskTel Centre during the Rattlers First Nations Night celebrating Indigenous culture and communities.

Strong, a member of Black Lake Denesuline First Nation was born in Stony Rapids, and grew up in Prince Albert. In early 2024, Strong made noise in her home province of Saskatchewan and around the nation for her incredible voice. Appearing on a national Canadian talent show, she soon become a household name after receiving the highest praise possible from judge, Lilly Singh. To conclude the fourth season of the talent show, Rebecca Strong was named the winner and claiming the top prize of one million dollars.

Strong will be live on May 15th at the Saskatchewan Rattlers home opener, proudly presented by Ens Toyota. Tickets are available now throughTicketmaster starting at $20 for single game tickets, with additional group pricing discounts available through bulk purchases.

Premium seat option are available including VIP tables, Luxury Suites, and the Rattlers Courtside Lounge. All tickets options can also be purchased through the Rattlers Front Office in Downtown Saskatoon (306) 244-2181, Saskatchewan Rattlers website, or via Ticketmaster. For more seating options, and partnership opportunities; fans can contact a member of the Rattlers Front Office.

"We are incredibly excited and honoured to have Saskatchewan's own Rebecca Strong perform at our home opener," said Rattlers President, Lee Genier "Her voice is an amazing inspiration."

The full 2025 Rattlers schedule has been released, which features a new 24-game slate. The 2025 CEBL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, August 14 with the Conference Play-In games, followed by the Conference Semifinals on Saturday, August 16. The winners will advance to CW25 to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears (host team) and the top-ranked team from the Eastern Conference who are automatically seeded into the Conference Finals. The full playoff schedule with tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

General public and returning season ticket members can claim their seats for the entire Rattlers 2025 season by using Account Manager. Season tickets starting at $235 in the bronze. All tickets can also be purchased through the Rattlers Front Office (306) 244-2181, Saskatchewan Rattlers website, or via Ticketmaster. Flex Ticket Bundles can be purchased online or at the Rattlers Front Office, which features a minimum of four-tickets in any section with a bonus gift card to Moxies. Single game tickets are available now via Ticketmaster. For more seating options, suites, and group rates; fans can contact an account executive.

