Sea Bears Sign Versatile American Guard Terry Roberts

May 1, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears have finalized their 2025 roster with the signing of dynamic American guard Terry Roberts, the club announced today.

Roberts, a 6-foot-3 playmaker, joins the Sea Bears after two strong professional seasons, showcasing his versatility while averaging 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.4 steals in 31 games with the Long Island Nets. He made headlines this season with his first professional triple-double, 10 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, against the Westchester Knicks and posted three double-doubles, displaying an all-around skillset and leadership on the court.

A product of the University of Georgia, Roberts led the Bulldogs in points per game at 13.7, 4.0 assists per game and 1.5 steals during the 2022-23 season which had him consistently ranking among the SEC's top performers. Prior to Georgia, he earned First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors at Bradley University and was named the 2021-22 Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year.

"I'm beyond excited to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears and bring my game to a city that's passionate about basketball," said Terry Roberts. "I'm a defensive minded, playmaking point guard who can score at all three levels, and I pride myself on making a positive impact on both ends of the floor. I can't wait to compete, represent Winnipeg, and help bring a winning mentality to the team."

Roberts' road to professional basketball is a story of resilience and determination. After suffering an injury in 2024 due to a stray bullet incident that left him in critical condition and relying on a ventilator, Roberts was unsure whether he would play basketball again. Less than 12 months later, he made a full recovery and returned to action in the NBA G League, further demonstrating the grit and toughness that define his game.

"Terry Roberts has a really inspirational story," said Sea Bears Head Coach and General Manager Mike Taylor. "Working his way back from the shooting, getting healthy and posting a triple double in the G League this year is something special. Terry is an athletic floor general who makes his teammates better and competes on both ends. I'm very excited to see Terry write the next chapter of his comeback story with us in Winnipeg."

At the collegiate level, Roberts earned a reputation as a dynamic scorer and creator, notching numerous 20-point games and racking up accolades including Sun Bowl Invitational MVP and multiple MVC Player and Newcomer of the Week awards.

With the signing of Roberts, the Sea Bears now have a fully assembled and balanced roster heading into an exciting 2025 season.

