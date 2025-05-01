Mazereeuw Named President of Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday the appointment of Tyler "Ty" Mazereeuw, a distinguished business leader and established executive in the Canadian sports sector, as the league's first-ever President.

Mazereeuw brings over 20 years of dynamic experience focused on innovation and revenue growth in the sports and entertainment industry. Joining the CEBL's executive team at a pivotal stage in the league's growth, Mazereeuw will bring a collaborative mindset to driving key strategic initiatives, with a focus on leading and strengthening the league's sales and marketing efforts to elevate its commercial presence.

"Securing someone of Tyler's caliber with his proven experience and track record is a significant achievement for the CEBL," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner & Co-Founder of the CEBL. "His extensive involvement with top-tier Canadian sports and entertainment brands throughout his career provides invaluable insights and successes that will greatly benefit our league as we pursue our rapid growth strategy in Canada and internationally."

Mazereeuw has built numerous high-impact partnerships between Canada's leading properties and brands across the sports and entertainment landscape. He has held senior roles with several prominent organizations, including the Canadian Football League (CFL), IMG, and Molson Sports & Entertainment.

"The CEBL has rapidly established itself as a significant force in Canadian sports," said Mazereeuw. "I am grateful for the opportunity to join at such a pivotal stage in its evolution and to serve our growing and passionate fan base. As a dynamic league fueled by entrepreneurial energy, the CEBL is well-positioned to meet the changing landscape of sports and the evolving nature of fandom. I look forward to working in concert with our owners, teams, players and partners to align our efforts, build on the league's momentum, and help advance the CEBL's position as a premier sports and entertainment property."

Recognized as a thought leader and named one of Canada's Top 5 Under 40 in Sports Business, Mazereeuw brings a strategic and innovative approach to commercial growth, business development, and building lasting relationships with key stakeholders. Over a 12-year career with the CFL, he held progressively senior leadership roles, most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer, where he oversaw revenue, marketing, and data strategy across broadcast, sponsorship, ticketing, licensing, brand, and digital platforms.

The seventh season of the CEBL tips off May 11 with a total of 120 regular season games in the 2025 campaign, leading to playoffs that begin August 14. Championship Weekend, which features the league's top four teams during the regular season vying for the league title, will be held at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, August 22-24.

Season tickets and flex packs are now available league wide with priority seating access and preferred pricing. Ticket information for all CEBL games, including single-game tickets, can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets and cebl.ca/cw25/tickets.

