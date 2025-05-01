Honey Badgers Sign Ali Sow

May 1, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that they have signed former Saskatchewan Rattlers guard Ali Sow to a contract after three straight seasons overseas.

Sow played in 15 games for the Rattlers in 2022 where he made his professional debut after a historic collegiate career at Laurier University. His time in Saskatchewan was highlighted by a target score game winner versus the Niagara River Lions on July 1 to clinch the victory 92-90.

Most recently, Sow has been playing a key role for Zabok in Croatia where he is averaging 8.9 points and 17.7 minutes in 21 games. He shined recently in a 27-point outing on April 9 versus Sibenka where he shot 10-for-14 from the field and had four made free throws, five rebounds, and three assists.

"Ali has improved each year since graduating from Laurier University," said Honey Badgers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Jermaine Anderson. "He is a skilled guard who will be relied upon to help run our team. We're definitely looking forward to having him in a Honey Badger uniform this season."

The 6-foot-1 guard has been an offensive juggernaut throughout his professional career, specifically during his time in Austria and Germany. During his time with Kapfenberg in Austria, he averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 30.3 minutes in 24 games. He put up double-figures in every game and recording 20+ points in 15 games for the Bulls. He closed the season dropping 21 points in three straight playoff games versus Klosterneuburg.

"I'm thrilled to make a return to the CEBL this season," said Sow. "Myself and the league have grown a lot since my first stint in 2022 and I look forward to coming to Brampton and experiencing it for a second time."

Overall, over his three years playing professionally across four different teams, Sow is averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 25.2 minutes in 85 career games.

In Germany, Sow established himself as a professional with Koeln, putting up team-high's in points (23.4 per game), minutes (32.8 per game), field goals made (211) and free throws made (129). He was named German Pro B Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks and dropped a professional career-high of 40 points versus Schwelm on November 19.

At Laurier University, Sow made a big name for himself, etching his name into their history books in a variety of ways. He finished his collegiate career as one-time Laurier Athlete of the Year, two-time U Sports Athlete of the Week, four-time Ontario University Association (OUA) Player of the Week, and 14-time Laurier Athlete of the Week. He is a two-time Laurier Men's Basketball MVP and two-time Laurier President's Award winner, earning both in 2022 and 2019. The President's Award is given to the male and female recognized and the university's most outstanding athlete.

Sow averaged a whopping 23.3 points per game as well as 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 32.9 minutes in 86 games with the Golden Hawks. Upon his graduation from the Bachelor of Communications program, Sow completed his collegiate career ranking first in team history in points per game and as their second all-time leading scorer, totalling 1869 points. He also finished first in free throws made (377), second in minutes per game (32.5), and third in three-pointers made (210) and assists (290).

Sow's signing follows the addition of Brampton-native and big man Jasman Sangha out of Canisius University. The Honey Badgers roster is now sitting at 10 players, all of whom are Canadian with Sow coming way of Ottawa.

The Honey Badgers 2025 campaign is set to get underway May 18 in Montreal, followed by a quick stop in the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks on May 21. Brampton then returns to the CAA Centre to welcome the Scarborough Shooting Stars to start the club's third season in the city. Ticket packages to catch all of the action at the CAA Centre are now available, including season tickets, half season pack, group experiences, and more! Visit honeybadgers.ca/tickets or contact tickets@honeybadgers.ca for more information.

