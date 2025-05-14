Canadian MNT Head Coach Mitchell Joins Honey Badgers

May 14, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that Canada's Senior Men's National Team Head Coach Nathaniel Mitchell has joined the club as a Coach and Player Development Consultant ahead of the 2025 campaign.

During the season, Mitchell will be working closely with the coaching staff with the goal to to help build and develop the skills and expertise of coaches in Canada.

Most recently, Mitchell served as Head Coach during the FIBA Men's AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers where Canada successfully qualified for the continental tournament which will take place in Nicaragua at the end of August. They finished the qualifiers with a 4-2 record, finishing atop their group.

"We are extremely privileged to have Coach Nathaniel Mitchell as a Coach & Player Development Consultant for the upcoming season," said Honey Badgers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Jermaine Anderson. "Coach Mitchell and Coach Cassimy are best friends, and they have worked together in the past. His expertise and genuine interest in helping to build coaches and players in our country will be welcomed without a doubt."

Mitchell has coached many high profile teams throughout his career, most recently with the Guangzhou Loong Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) during the 2024-25 season. Prior to this he spent time in the NBA as an Assistant Coach with the Milwaukee Bucks (2023-2024), Toronto Raptors (2021-2023), and Charlotte Hornets (2018-2021).

"After all the coaching I've done in Canada, I am excited to step foot into this incredible league and organization for the first time," said Mitchell. "The CEBL is a place for development and coming in as a Coach and Player Development Consultant, I look forward to educating the next generation on everything I've learned through my career and ensuring they are set up for success."

Mitchell is from Toronto and has been a part of the Senior Men's National Team coaching staff since 2016. He has been through many big time tournaments with the team, including the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

This announcement follows the teams' training camp roster announcement which boasts 12 players currently signed for the 2025 season, including 10 Canadians.

Brampton's campaign opens on the road May 18 against the Montreal Alliance, followed by a visit to the nation's capital May 21 to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks. The Honey Badgers will then return home to host the Scarborough Shooting Stars on May 25 in the club's home opener.

