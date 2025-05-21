Honey Badgers, Defensive-Minded Big Man Gainey Agree to Contract

May 21, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that they have signed Jaylan Gainey, a two-time Ivy League defensive player of the year, to a contract for the 2025 season.

Gainey will join the team after his first season as a professional with the Salt Lake City Stars during their 2024-25 season. He was drafted 25th overall to the Stars in the 2024 NBA G League Draft and played a consistent role off their bench. In his first season out of college, Gainey averaged a per 36 line of 9.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.1 blocks in 29 games.

"Jaylan's athleticism, energy and ability to play on both ends of the floor will be a welcomed addition to our team," said Honey Badgers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Jermaine Anderson. "He will play a major role for us on the interior and provide rim protection, which will help shape our identity."

Gainey's collegiate career was full of the highs of award recognition, and lows of injury. He finished his four-year career across Florida State University and Brown University averaging 5.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 16.5 minutes in 93 games.

In his sophomore season with Brown, Gainey was awarded Co-Defensive Player of the Year after leading the Ivy League with 2.2 blocks per game. He then did so again in his junior year during the 2021-22 season along with an appearance on the All-Ivy League Second Team. In this season he finished atop the conference again with 2.1 blocks and finished second in defensive rating at 97.2.

After having to sit out the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gainey was able to play three of his four years at Brown and upon graduation, moved onto Florida State University to complete his post-graduate degree in Sports Management and suit up for the Seminoles.

Unfortunately, Gainey was sidelined during his first season at FSU due to a right knee injury he suffered in practice during preseason. After returning to the floor for his final collegiate season, Gainey was able to average 2.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 10.5 minutes in 28 games.

Gainey also made huge strides off the court. He is the recipient of many prestigious academic awards including the 2023 & 2024 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Academic Honours Court, 2023 & 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Academic Honour Roll, Golden Torch Award for Men's Basketball in Florida State Academics, and a spot on the 2022 Ivy League All-Academic Team.

Jaylan Gainey's signing follows the addition of fellow Americans William Douglas and Amari Kelly. The Honey Badgers have now filled their four import slots on their roster along with Quinndary Weatherspoon.

The Honey Badgers 2025 campaign is set to continue with a quick stop in the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks tonight at 7:30pm. Brampton then returns to the CAA Centre to welcome the Scarborough Shooting Stars to start the club's third season in the city on Sunday, May 25.

