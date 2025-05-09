Honey Badgers, American Big Man Kelly Agree to Contract

May 9, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday that they have signed American big man, and former NBA Summer League participant Amari Kelly to a contract for the 2025 season.

Kelly will join the Honey Badgers for his first go-around in the CEBL. Most recently for Fenerbahce 2 in Turkey, Kelly averaged 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 28.5 minutes in 33 games. He led his team in rebounding, as well as field goal percentage (.570). He also ranked second in scoring, blocks per game (0.7), and field goals made (114), and third in minutes per game.

"I'm looking forward to keeping my career rolling in Brampton," said Kelly. "I feel that my career is moving in a great direction and I cannot wait to try my skills in the CEBL this season."

Immediately after finishing his collegiate career at George Mason University, Kelly signed to the New York Knicks during the 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He appeared in one game where he started and played 16 minutes versus the Atlanta Hawks on July 20. He posted four points on 2-for-3 shooting and five rebounds.

"Amari is a versatile post player with the ability to stretch the floor," said Honey Badgers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Jermaine Anderson. "Amari is a student of the game and wants to become the best version of himself on and off the court. We are excited to welcome him to the Honey Badger family."

Kelly played five years in the NCAA, beginning with two years with Duquesne University, followed by two years at the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), and ultimately finishing his career off at George Mason University (GMU). Throughout his collegiate career, he averaged 5.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 17.3 minutes in 145 games.

With GMU, Kelly put up career-high's across the board posting 12.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 28.6 minutes in 31 games. He also shot a career-high .431 from beyond the arc and .760 from the charity stripe. He had four double-double's on the season as well including a performance of 24 points (career-high) on 8-for-10 shooting, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks December 2 versus Toledo University.

In his two seasons at UNCW, Kelly played a key role in the Seahawks efforts to reach back-to-back Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Tournament finals, especially as a starter in his second season with the team. In the 2023 CAA Finals, Kelly finished the game with a season-high 16 points to go with nine rebounds and four blocks. Unfortunately his efforts could not be capped off with a win after the University of Charleston took the title in a 63-58 victory.

Kelly's signing follows the Honey Badgers' pick up of the CEBL's first NBA Champion in Quinndary Weatherspoon, who won with the Golden State Warriors in 2022. Kelly joins Weatherspoon as the teams' two import players and now puts the Honey Badgers roster at 12 players with training camp set to begin this weekend.

The Honey Badgers 2025 campaign is set to get underway May 18 in Montreal, followed by a quick stop in the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks on May 21. Brampton then returns to the CAA Centre to welcome the Scarborough Shooting Stars to start the club's third season in the city.

