New Franchise Record for Season Ticket Sales

May 9, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release







The Saskatchewan Rattlers announced Friday that the franchise has set a new record for season tickets ahead of their home opener on May 15th.

The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday that the franchise has set a new record for season ticket memberships ahead of their home opener against the Vancouver Bandits on May 15 at SaskTel Centre.

The 82 per cent increase of season ticket sales over the 2024 season will continue to climb for the 2025 season as fans have the ability to secure season tickets at a prorated price. The Rattlers saw strong growth in 2024 with season ticket sales up 45 per cent, setting a new single game attendance record of 3,500 on June 20, and hosting over 25,000 fans throughout the 2024 season at SaskTel Centre.

"We are very pleased to see the meteoric growth of the Rattlers as we head into the 2025 campaign in what will be our largest season in history," said Rattlers President, Lee Genier.

SaskTel Centre is the second-largest venue in the CEBL with a capacity of over 15,000. The Winnipeg Sea Bears play out of Canada Life Centre which has a capacity of 16,345. The Sea Bears had an average attendance of 7,843 throughout their 10 home games, including their home playoff game. The Calgary Surge and Edmonton Stingers hosted the Battle Of Alberta Game at the Saddledome at the start of the 2024 season setting a league single-game attendance record of 12,327 fans. The Rattlers look to compete with their conference rivals for the league attendance record.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.