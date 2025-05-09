Honey Badgers Reveal 2025 Training Camp Roster & Coaching Staff

May 9, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced their official training camp roster and coaching staff for the upcoming 2025 season on Friday. Training camp officially gets underway today and runs until May 12 before they take on the Niagara River Lions in preseason action on May 13 at home in the CAA Centre.

The Honey Badgers are rolling into 2025 with a mix of fresh faces, hometown hoopers, first-time professionals, and winners. A key acquisition this offseason was 2022 NBA Champion and three year NBA veteran, Quinndary Weatherspoon. Coming off a strong display with the Qingdao Eagles in the Chinese Basketball Association, Weatherspoon will try his talent in CEBL this summer for the first time.

"We're excited about the group of players that we have signed to date for the season," said Honey Badgers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Jermaine Anderson. "We have a good balance of seasoned pros and first year players. More importantly, we have a group of guys that want to take their game to the next level. I look forward to seeing this team develop, build chemistry and grow throughout the season. We just need to focus on the daily process, and allow God to take care of the rest."

The Honey Badgers also added two key pieces from their 2022 championship in Koby McEwen and Prince Oduro. McEwen is coming off a Canadian Player of the Year award with the Vancouver Bandits in 2024 while Oduro is returning to Brampton for his fourth straight season.

Another strong new addition to the squad is Brampton's-own David Muenkat. Muenkat is coming into his fourth season in the CEBL, following two seasons and one championship with the Scarborough Shooting Stars and most recently with the Winnipeg Sea Bears in 2024. He is joined by first-time pro Jasman Sangha and 2025 second overall pick Yohann Sam as hometown acquisitions this offseason.

Conner Landell and Mike Demagus join Yohann Sam as the Honey Badgers 2025 CEBL draft picks. All making their professional debuts this summer, Sam is joining the team from the University of Windsor, Landell from the University of New Brunswick, and Demagus from McMaster University.

Completing the Honey Badgers roster is former Saskatchewan Rattler and Laurier University all timer Ali Sow, returning Honey Badger Patrick Emilien, NBA Summer League-tested Amari Kelly, and Arkansas State standout Taryn Todd.

"I'm excited to show Brampton and the rest of the CEBL community what we have in store with this group," said Honey Badgers Head Coach Sheldon. "We have lots of talent but also a lot of guys prepared to give back to their community and make an impact off the court. I'm looking forward to getting to work and competing at a high level this season."

On the bench, the Honey Badgers are led by Head Coach Sheldon Cassimy. Rounding out the rest of the coaching staff are:

- Lead Assistant: Thomas Cory

- Assistant Coach: Mike Fraser

- Assistant Coach: Christian Bentley

- Assistant Coach: Devonte Case

- Assistant Coach: Cassandra "CJ" Nofuente

- Consultant: Nathaniel Mitchell

- Video Coordinator: Ankit Wadera

- Video Coordinator: Ahmad Almalsri

- Video Coordinator: Josh Mootoo

- Team Manager: Mark Fronda

Brampton will enter the season looking to make their first CEBL Championship Weekend appearance since 2022 when they took home the finals win. With a lot of new pieces, yet a lot of championship DNA, and a group and young and hungry rookies, Honey Badgers fans should look forward to what's in store for 2025.

The Honey Badgers 2025 campaign is set to get underway May 18 in Montreal, followed by a quick stop in the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks on May 21. Brampton then returns to the CAA Centre to welcome the Scarborough Shooting Stars to start the club's third season in the city.

Ticket packages to catch all of the action at the CAA Centre are now available, including season tickets, half season pack, group experiences, and more! Visit honeybadgers.ca/tickets or contact tickets@honeybadgers.ca for more information.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.