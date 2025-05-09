Sea Bears to Retire Chad Posthumus' No. 33 Jersey at May 16 Home Opener

May 9, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Sea Bears will celebrate one of the city's most impactful athletes as Chad Posthumus' No. 33 jersey is officially retired during the team's 2025 home opener on May 16.

In a special moment that will honour Posthumus' legacy both on and off the court, the Sea Bears, in partnership with True North Sports + Entertainment, will raise his banner to the rafters at Canada Life Centre.

As a further tribute to Chad Posthumus' lasting impact, Mayor Scott Gillingham will designate Donald Street between Portage and Graham as "Chad Posthumus Way". Chad's love for our city and downtown, along with the admiration he earned from fans and players alike, makes this a heartfelt and fitting way to honour his memory.

"Chad's legacy to our team and community speaks for itself," said Owner and Chairman, David Asper. "We're extremely grateful that True North Sports and Entertainment is working with us and supporting how we want to honour Chad. It proves yet again that Canada Life Centre is a treasured community asset, and we look forward to seeing Chad's banner raised as a fitting remembrance to a great Manitoban."

To extend Posthumus' legacy, Sea Bears players will wear a commemorative "33 Forever" patch on their jerseys throughout the 2025 season.

Posthumus, a Winnipeg native and teams first-ever player signing, played a pivotal role in the Sea Bears' 2023 inaugural season, helping lead the team to a playoff appearance and establishing the foundation of the franchise's identity. He scored the club's first-ever target score game winner in a thrilling home opener against the Vancouver Bandits, a moment that instantly became part of Sea Bears history.

In addition to his on-court accomplishments, Posthumus was recently awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal, a prestigious national honour recognizing Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities.

Chad worked to make his city a better place by attending many Sea Bears youth camps for underserved children, as well as being a national spokesperson for Diabetes Canada, and attending community events like Pride Week and court openings with community partner Buckets & Borders.

The Sea Bears will honour Posthumus and his No. 33 jersey in a pre-game ceremony on May 16 ahead of tip-off against the Edmonton Stingers. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early for what is expected to be a memorable celebration.

"Chad meant so much to this organization, both on and off the court," said President Jason Smith. "He was our first-ever team captain, a leader, a teammate, and a friend. Honouring him at our home opener is our way of saying thank you, not just for what he brought to our team and the game, but for the impact he had on everyone around him. We miss him deeply, and on May 16, we'll celebrate the legacy he leaves behind in the city and in the hearts of Sea Bears fans everywhere."







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.