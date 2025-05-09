Australian Standout Forward Creek Returns to Bandits

The Vancouver Bandits announced Friday that veteran Australian forward Mitch Creek will return to BC's professional basketball team, re-signing with the club for the upcoming 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League season.

The 6-foot-5 import was brought on as a late-season addition on July 7, 2024 and made an immediate impact. In 2024, he averaged an impressive 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 50 per cent shooting in six regular season appearances. Leading by example, Creek continued his production into the postseason where he recorded a 26 point, 13 rebound double-double in the CEBL Championship game on August 11, 2024 against the Niagara River Lions.

Quickly becoming a fan-favourite during his short time in Vancouver, Creek holds three of the five highest scoring games in Bandits history, notching 31 points on both July 13, 2024 and July 18, 2024 and achieving a season-high 33 points against Brampton on July 25, 2024.

A veteran of 14 professional seasons, Creek appeared in five NBA regular season games during the 2018-19 season. Splitting time between the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves, he averaged 4.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game on 50 per cent shooting from the field across both clubs.

Hailing from Horsham, Victoria, Creek is a notable figure in the Australian basketball scene. He has been instrumental in the success of the Australian men's national basketball team, nicknamed the Boomers, with whom he won the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup and competed in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

In addition to his time with Australia's national team, Creek suited up in 340 games in the country's National Basketball League (NBL), which is widely regarded as one of the top 10 professional basketball leagues in the world. Creek was named All-NBL First Team in 2023, the All Second Team in 2018, 2021 and 2022 and served as captain for both the Adelaide 36ers and South East Melbourne Phoenix.

Outside of Australia, Creek has taken his talents around the world playing in the German Bundesliga (Göttingen, 2017-18), the NBA G League (Long Island Nets, 2018-19), the Chinese Basketball Association (Xinjiang Flying Tigers, 2023-24), Puerto Rico (2022-24) and most recently in the 2024-25 season with Trabzonspor of the Turkish Basketball League where he is averaging 32.7 minutes, 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on 59 per cent shooting from field goal range.

